Ureteral Stents Market Is Expected to Reach $625.17 million by 2030: AMR

Portland, OR, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ureteral stents market generated $362.34 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $625.17 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the cases of urological diseases caused by colonization of microorganisms or sedentary lifestyle, growth in the geriatric population, and rise in healthcare investments in developed and developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the global ureteral stents market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professional is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, development of ureteral stent tracker products is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global ureteral stents market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in decrease number of patients visits in hospitals & clinics for kidney stones, tumors, and urinary incontinence treatment, especially among the geriatric population as these patients are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

In addition, medical professionals in hospitals and clinics increasingly focused on treatment of the rising COVID-19 infections among people, rather than other treatments. This, in turn, negatively impacted the market.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global ureteral stents market based on product type, material, application, end-user and region.

Based on material, the metallic stents segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global market. The polymer stents segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the urinary continence segment, held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than half of the global ureteral stents market. The kidney stones segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global ureteral stents market report include Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Group Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, and Olympus Corporation.

