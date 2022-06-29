ZICIX Finalizes Acquisition of CTIP-FII

Carson City, NV, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March 2022, Chairman William Petty of ZICIX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) announced his intention to restructure the company and pursue a business relationship with Fernando Sopot, the President and Founder of CTIP First Investment Inc. (CTIP-FII). Mr. Petty and Mr. Sopot have finalized the negotiations and the acquisition has been completed.

ZICIX will now maintain a significant interest of CTIP-FII as Mr. Sopot serves as President concurrently of both companies.

“The shares have been exchanged as agreed upon during the negotiation period,” said Mr. Petty, “We look forward to seeing what Mr. Sopot can do to drive value into this company, through our ongoing relationship with CTIP First Investment Inc.”

Mr. Sopot previously disclosed development contracts worth over $327 million dollars. The contracts span the continent of Africa and involve building public roads, government buildings, medical centers, and other government infrastructure projects through what is known as a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).

About the Corporations:

Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is a private investment and project development company, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and the Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund development undertakings and permanent mortgage. www.ctip-fii.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.