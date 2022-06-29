Resonate Blends Brings Mood and Music to Artist Tree Studio Cannabis Lounge

CALABASAS, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is excited to announce that Koan Cordials will be featured at West Hollywood’s The Artist Tree Studio Cannabis Lounge while music performers will be providing the entertainment events throughout the summer. The Studio Cannabis Lounge in West Hollywood is the only one of its kind in the United States and this partnership will provide users an interactive experience unavailable elsewhere.

In the Studio Cannabis Lounge, guests can enjoy Koan Cordials and table-side service, live entertainment, an elegant outdoor patio area, and bar and indoor seating alongside non-infused food and drink options, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and in partnership with a local restaurant.

Within this inspiring creative environment, Resonate will be teaming with a live streaming service provider to produce and live stream a series of music performances from the Studio Cannabis Lounge during the Summer months of 2022 - while guests can enjoy a variety of Koan Cordials to enrich their overall experience.

“Resonate mixologists have developed a number of creative cocktail recipes that complement the Koan Cordials and which have been very popular at events. The precisely targeted Koan Cordials allow users to choose both the drink they prefer and how they want to feel. There has never been anything like it,” said Geoff Selzer CEO of Resonate. “Our Cordials offer six experience options: Calm, Create, Delight Love, Play and Wonder. Guests at The Studio Cannabis Lounge can now match their mood to the musical performances they are enjoying.”

“We envisioned The Artist Tree to be an immersive experience for cannabis learning, shopping, wellness and the arts (both visual and performance). Cannabis has been used as a source of creative inspiration by artists for thousands of years, and we highlight that natural synergy at all of our destinations,” said Lauren Fontein, co-founder of The Artist Tree.

“This partnership is all about curation. The Artist Tree curates the space, local musicians the music and KOAN the experience,” stated CEO Geoff Selzer. “Resonate is proud to partner with The Artist Tree to offer a new frontier in entertainment. We expect Koan Cordials to add just the right amount of sparkle to these exciting events. We have been waiting a long time to support such an opportunity and believe this is just the beginning of what is to come.”

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world’s first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate’s flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for “Best New Brand”. To learn more, please visit www.resonateblends.com

About The Artist Tree

The Artist Tree was founded by Lauren Fontein, Aviv Halimi, Avi Kahan and Mitchell Kahan. With more than 15 years of experience in the California cannabis industry, The Artist Tree is the only business applicant to qualify for West Hollywood’s cannabis licenses in all five categories, which include recreational cannabis sales, medical cannabis sales, cannabis delivery, operation of a cannabis lounge offering edible products and operation of a lounge where cannabis smoking and vaping is permitted and edible products can be consumed. The Artist Tree’s mission is to showcase artists from the community, provide safe access to legal cannabis, raise awareness of the health benefits of cannabis, and break stereotypes surrounding cannabis sales and consumption. Learn more at www.theartisttree.com and follow @theartisttree on Instagram.

