Tampon Market to Grow at 5.36% CAGR from 2022 to 2028; Increasing Product Innovations in the Health and Hygiene Industry to Usher Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing product innovations in the health and hygiene industry in the coming years would fuel growth opportunities for the global tampons market. The global tampon market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.43 billion in 2020 to USD 6.73 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period 2021-2028, according to the new report published by The Brainy Insights.



Tamponis a feminine hygiene product designed to absorb the menstrual fluid by putting it into the vagina during menstruation. If a tampon is properly inserted, it is held in place by the vagina and expands while it soaks up menstrual fluid. The majority of tampons are compose of rayon, or a mixture of cotton and rayon. Tampons can be found in different absorbency ratings. Some tampons come with an applicator to help put them inside. Tampons have a string tied to the end, so that they can be conveniently pulled out.



Owing to factors such as increasing demand for such products due to increased awareness for advanced feminine hygiene items, the tampon market is projected to see substantial growth during the forecast period. In addition, tampons often help with odor control and are more convenient and hygienic than sanitary pads. Tampons are made of material of medical quality, rendering them safe to use.Governments and non-profit organisations have played a significant role in instilling awareness about menstrual hygiene among women. The usage of tampons has been encouraged by awareness activities in schools, rural areas, and universities. As a result, companies have attempted to launch their own awareness programs in order to attract new customer base. These new techniques will trigger global tamponmarket growth.



Major players operating in the global tampon market include Edgewell Personal Care Company, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Libra, Lil-lets, MOXIE, Natracare, Playtex, Procter & Gamble, Rossmann, SCA, Tempo and Unicharmamong others. The major players are now focusing on introducing strategies such as embracing innovative technologies, product developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market position in the global tampon industry.



• For instance, in 2013, Energizer Holdings, Inc. announced the closing of the acquisition of the Carefree liner, Stayfree pad, o.b. tampon feminine hygiene brands in the Canada, U.S. and the Caribbean from McNeil PPC, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, Inc., members of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Consumer Companies for a purchase price of $185 million.



The radially wound pledget segment held the largest market share of around 71.2% and a market value of about USD 3.15 billion in 2020



The product segment is divided into radially wound pledget, square/rectangular pad. Radially wound pledget tampons consist of a fibrous cotton band that is rolled up like a swiss roll and then flattened to produce a tampon that expands mainly in the radial or width-wise direction. Therefore, the radially wound pledget segment held the largest market share of around 71.2% and a market value of around USD 3.15 billion in 2020.



The blended segment held the largest market share of around 44.5% and a market value of about USD 1.97 billion in 2020



The material type segment includes cotton, rayon and blended. Because of the rise in demand for a safe, durable, and non-allergenic material composition, the blended segment held the largest market share of around 44.5% and a market value of around USD 1.97 billion in 2020. Moreover, several brands produce tampons made from a blend of cotton and rayon. Such tampons are often cost-effective compared with other alternatives.



The online channel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period.



The distribution channelsegment includes retail channel and online channel. Over the years, the penetration of internet services and an inclination toward convenience among users are the main factors that result in the online channel having a substantial growth rate. Therefore, the online channel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period.Additionally, products such as organic tampons are hard to find in grocery stores owing to a lack of proper knowledge.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Tampon Market



• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• North America (U.S. , Mexico, Canada)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)



Because of the increased tampon adoption by the maximum number of women in this region, the North America region emerged as the largest market for the tampon, with a market share of 37.4% and a market value of USD 1.65 billion in 2020. Moreover, increased government initiatives to make women's hygiene available to most people will help fuel tampon market growth in this region. Also, a large rise in the number of campaigns to promote awareness of the benefits of tampon usage in the Asia-Pacific region is a major factor projected to improve women's tampon adoption during the forecast timeframe. Therefore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.Also, the presence of large women population in the area, along with increased awareness of the importance of tampons, also boosts the growth of the regional tampon market.



About the report:



The global tampon market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



