Allison Wood Ventures makes $2 million seed investment in chef-on-demand service CookinGenie

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investment and venture capital firm Allison Wood Ventures has contributed a $2 million seed investment to expand Ohio-based CookinGenie to new markets nationwide, allowing clients to connect easily with personal chefs who can cook fresh, healthy meals in their homes.

CookinGenie co-founders Sabah Drabu and Abhijit Ganguly were inspired by talented home chefs to create a network that allows private chefs to take their creativity to customers' homes on a per-event basis.

"We want to change how people think of personal chefs," Drabu said. "Most people think personal chefs are only for celebrities, but we wanted to create a marketplace where anyone can find and book a talented chef in their area in minutes."

CookinGenie gives clients the option to hire a personal chef — or "Genie" — for an event. Customers choose from a menu of available meals and schedule a date and time. Their Genie does all the rest — from shopping to meal prep, cooking, and cleaning .

Genies can cook for any occasion, from a two-person date-night dinner to family gatherings, brunches, and elaborate dinner parties. CookinGenie is constantly expanding its diversity of chefs and menu offerings, and the company tests each potential chef to ensure their talents are up to the founders' high standards.

"CookinGenie is a company dedicated to integrity and customer commitment, making it a fantastic fit for us," said Allison Wood, founder and CEO of Allison Wood Ventures. "CookinGenie's team identified a need, created a game-changing solution, and is currently customizing and scaling the business to ensure success. We are thrilled to invest in such a creative and forward-thinking startup, and we know the potential is limitless with this innovative team."

About Allison Wood Ventures: Allison Wood Ventures is a global investment company focused on creating growth opportunities for industry game-changers. The firm invests largely in information, consumer, retail, and energy technology, as well as in real estate, media, and other sectors. Founder and CEO Allison Wood takes a personal interest in each and every investment opportunity, and Allison Wood Ventures is built on a culture of vision and value creation above all.

