Rajeev Goel of PubMatic Named Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Bay Area Award Winner

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Goel has been named an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Bay Area Award winner. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. Goel was selected by an independent panel of judges for this honor based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“It is an honor to be recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®. I must give credit to our amazing team, which has been instrumental in the extraordinary growth of our company,” said Goel. “It has been an exciting time to lead such an innovative company, and I look forward to what the future holds for us.”

“Over the many years I’ve known and worked with Rajeev, he has built PubMatic into a leader at the forefront of the advertising technology industry. His vision is an inspiration to his peers and colleagues and will continue to drive the success of the company and its support of better business outcomes for publishers and ad buyers on the open internet,” said Eric Carlborg, Member of the PubMatic Board of Directors and Investment Professional at Lobby Capital.

Goel, who co-founded PubMatic in 2006 and has served as CEO since its outset, has led the company’s momentous growth since going public in December 2020. As part of that mission, PubMatic has continued to innovate and scale globally in support of publishers and advertisers. Over the past year, PubMatic announced partnerships with leading media, technology, and advertising entities including GroupM, Omnicom Media Group, and Rakuten. This year the company continued its expansion into high-growth markets with the opening of its 18th global location in Beijing. This month, PubMatic announced it has achieved 100% renewable energy across its global data centers, a major milestone for the company.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

