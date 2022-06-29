WTW appoints Frank Schepers as Global Head of its Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business

LONDON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW has appointed Frank Schepers to lead its Insurance Consulting & Technology (ICT) business. Based in Germany, Schepers will replace Alice Underwood who is retiring this year, and will join WTW’s Risk & Broking segment leadership team. Schepers will take up his new role in the coming weeks, following a handover period with Underwood.



Frank Schepers has been with WTW, and its predecessor companies, since 1994 when he joined as a consultant. He has held several senior leadership roles within ICT in that time, including Risk Consulting & Software leader for Germany and then Northern and Central Europe. He was appointed Head of ICT for the EMEA region between 2015 and 2018 before taking on a new role leading major, strategic projects for some of WTW’s most significant clients.

Alice Underwood joined the firm 16 years ago and has been Head of ICT since 2017, leading the business through a period of significant success and growth.

Adam Garrard, Head of Risk & Broking, WTW said: “We are delighted to have appointed Frank to lead our ICT business globally, following a thorough internal and external search for Alice’s successor. Frank has been instrumental in expanding ICT’s services and embedding the important links between the business’ consulting services and technology solutions that have made it such a powerful force in the market.

“We are confident that Frank will build on the exceptional leadership that Alice has provided over the last five years and we wish Alice and her family all the very best for her retirement.”

