UNILEVER EXPANDS NUMERATOR PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE BRAND GROWTH AND CONSUMER UNDERSTANDING

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced its continued partnership with Unilever as the company’s primary source for US omnichannel consumer purchase data. As a leading consumer goods company, Unilever’s performance remains driven by its deep understanding of consumers and ability to respond quickly to channel shifts. Unilever relies on Numerator for fast consumer insights and a flexible platform to deepen consumer understanding, inform marketing spend, and drive innovation.

“Numerator data supports our ability to put the consumer front and center in building our customer partnerships and also allows us to consider the full purchase universe in our decision-making process,” said Terry Thomas, Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever.

“Unilever continues to pioneer new ways to infuse consumer behavior throughout its entire organization and we’re proud to be a trusted partner in that for the eighth consecutive year,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

With its single-sourced consumer purchase data, Numerator couples visibility into online and in-store purchases with rich consumer profiles to provide unique insight into loyalty, lapsed & repeat buying behaviors across channels. Over 800 Unilever professionals utilize Numerator Insights to identify growth opportunities within purpose-led brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s, Hellmann’s, and Seventh Generation.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.