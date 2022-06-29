Golf Monthly Drives Record E-commerce Sales for Retailers

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital powerhouse Future Publishing announced today that its Golf Monthly publication saw record online traffic and eCommerce transactions, with the site delivering over $880,000 of sales for retail partners and uncovering changing purchase habits of golfing audiences.



“We saw a surge in traffic during May, with visits to pages around buying guides and reviews increasing 111% over the same period last year,” said Mike Harris, Golf Monthly’s Content Director. “eCommerce revenues are up 219% year-over-year, and the wealth of user data we are amassing from our proprietary eCommerce platform, ‘Hawk,’ offers exceptional insight into the changing products golfers are not only researching, but also buying online.”

Specific product categories such as drivers, irons, footwear, and golf club sets drove exceptional engagement with very high page views. Audiences who visited Golf Monthly’s buying guides in May, spent a combined total 1.56 million minutes engaged with the content.

“When Future acquired Golf Monthly in 2020, we set out a vision to become the number one destination for golf buying advice and the latest figures show our progress towards that goal,” Harris added. “The high-intent audience we attract through our specialist buying guides provides our retailers with a multitude of opportunities to engage with avid golfers who are actively looking to purchase new products as part of their desire to improve their game.”

Thanks to Future’s expertise in technology and innovation, a major strategic focus set for Golf Monthly was to drive more ready-to-buy audiences to its site through a combination of high quality buying advice and SEO dominance. This approach has allowed golfmonthly.com to rank number one in search for the most popular golf-buying terms, such as best golf club sets, and use its proprietary e-commerce platform, ‘Hawk’, to drive retail sales. Future has set its sights on further US growth in 2022 and has ramped up content creation not only for Golf Monthly but across all its major sites including Tom’s Guide, CinemaBlend, and Marie Claire. This move will engage more expert contributors to expand specialist buying guides and review content that helps audiences find their perfect product, at the best price, and at the same time drive significant sales for retailers.

