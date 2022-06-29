Rayont Inc- RAYT- Announces the Sale of NGPDT License for Sub-Sahara Africa and equipment to Nova Medical Group Pty Ltd.

Palo Alto, California, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC QB: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing, distribution of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain, announced that on 29 of June 2022 it has signed the Asset Sale Agreement for sale of Next Generation Photo Dynamic Therapy (NGPDT) License for Sub-Sahara Africa and its equipment.



The sale as described in Asset Sale Agreement between Rayont (Australia) Pty Ltd (“Asset Seller”), Rayont International (L) Limited (“License Seller”) and Nova Medical Group Pty Ltd (“Buyer”) is for a consideration of USD 3,500,000 or equivalent to AUD 5,000,000 where the consideration is split as follows:

• License for Sub-Sahara Africa – USD 2,500,000

• Equipment – USD 1,000,000

The company shall file an 8K with The Securities and Exchange Commission within time required to disclose the details of the deal.

“The decision to sell NGPDT License and equipment was a difficult one given the promise the technology could offer to cancer patients. This sale following the sale of Rayont Technologies earlier this year is a clear indication of our strategic intent to focus of Complementary Alternative Medicine and profit generating assets within the segment. The cash to be generated over time from this sale improves the cash position and liquidity of Rayont Group” said Rayont’s President & CEO, Ms Marshini Aliya Moodley.

