Centric Consulting is Named a Finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Community Response

Dayton, Ohio, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced it was named a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Community Response category.

Microsoft honored Centric for its tailored solutions using Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Forms and Microsoft Power Automate to improve the critically important work of Portland Street Medicine , a coalition of volunteer medical providers on the frontlines of providing healthcare for the homeless population. The solution enabled Portland Street Medicine to boost its capacity for real-time care coordination and significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its services to the homeless. Click here to read more about this project.

“Centric believes in improving the lives of individuals through innovative healthcare tools that simplify and enrich the experience for patients, caregivers, clinicians and employees,” said Centric’s National Healthcare Lead Marcie Stoshak-Chavez, MD. “We are honored to share this award with Portland Street Medicine, an organization that exemplifies community involvement and compassionate care, delivered with empathy and humility at its core.”



Centric has been a Microsoft partner since 2007 and has since earned Microsoft Managed Gold Competency partner status. Throughout this time, the firm has continued to evolve its capabilities and expand its technical competencies to solve complex industry-specific challenges for its clients.



“Leveraging Microsoft Teams and Power Platform to change the way healthcare is delivered has made a huge impact on our clients," said Maurice Faison, Centric’s Microsoft Practice Lead. “Whether we're working on a new initiative out of our innovations lab or solving a real-world problem, Microsoft continues to provide world-class technology that enables us to make our clients successful.”



Microsoft announces its Partner of the Year Awards annually before the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.



“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog . You can find the complete list of categories, winners and finalists here .

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption.



Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients’ toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what’s best for your business.



In every project, you get a trusted Centric advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome. Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,200 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities.



