NextEvo Naturals Releases Deep Penetrating CBD Body Recovery Cream

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NextEvo Naturals (“NextEvo™” or the “Company”), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, announced today the launch of its CBD Body Recovery Cream.

Backed by a team of experts including Dr. David Chernoff, MD, a molecular diagnostics and biopharmaceutical industry veteran with over 25 years of global experience, and Dr. Gerry McNally, the former VP of R&D at Johnson & Johnson Consumer, NextEvo Naturals CBD Body Recovery Cream is skillfully formulated to offer fast-absorbing and deep penetrating CBD application so that users can experience the cannabinoid's full wellness benefits.

With a blend of key organic ingredients such as Shea Butter and Vitamin E and non-psychoactive CBD, this product aims to help encourage full-body recovery, soften and moisturize your skin, and calm areas in need of extra relief.

“CBD topical products are a great entry point for consumers to try CBD for the first time but only when the products are formulated well and of high quality,” said John McDonagh, NextEvo Naturals CEO and President. “Our proprietary formulations allow CBD to penetrate the skin efficiently and are tested at every step in the manufacturing process for safety and label accuracy.”

NextEvo’s CBD Body Recovery Cream is available now for purchase directly on the brand's website in 2oz and 1.7oz sizes. For additional information, visit https://nextevo.com/products/cbd-body-recovery-cream.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound’s potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

