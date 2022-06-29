TigerGraph Recognized in the Gartner® Peer Insights® ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Database Management Systems Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executive and their teams in its 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Database Management Systems Report . TigerGraph has received a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on 28 reviews as of March 2022 in the Cloud DBMS market.

"TigerGraph is thrilled to be included in this report covering the Cloud Database Management Systems market,” said Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “It is quite an honor to receive this recognition as a result of reviews from our customers."

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

“Forward-looking companies in nearly every industry — from automotive and manufacturing to financial services and healthcare — are tapping the power of graph to supercharge their digital transformation efforts. Real-time graph insights are boosting enterprises’ profitability, productivity, and efficiency across the board,” said Xu. “We’ve consistently worked to listen to and anticipate our customers’ needs while delivering a world-class graph product with the outstanding customer experience to match. That’s why this recognition from our customers is so meaningful. We are proud to be included in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of Customer for Cloud DBMS solutions, and we will continue to listen to customers as we innovate, evolve, and augment our product.”

TigerGraph’s 4.4/5 rating, based on feedback from customers, demonstrates the escalating demand for graph analytics as businesses seek real-time insights about their customers, products, and suppliers. Customer feedback for TigerGraph includes:

● "Highly scalable and most powerful graph database for deep link analysis. Combine that with great customer support and solutions engineering services, and these guys were the clear winners!" - CEO

● "We evaluated more than 12 graph database providers during the past year and half, and not one solution was as performant as TigerGraph.” - Director of innovation

● "TigerGraph has the most powerful performance to enable enterprise scalable graph database cluster and get deep insights from connected data. It makes graph analysis happen at the enterprise level, enhancing the BI and AI project." - ML and AI project manager

To read all customer feedback on Gartner Peer Insights, visit their website here .

Earlier this year, TigerGraph announced that it joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program with its TigerGraph Cloud offering. Graph analytics has taken the market by storm, becoming a “must-have” technology for modern enterprises across nearly every industry including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Advertising, Media & Entertainment, and more. According to Gartner, “By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the enterprise.”

TigerGraph continues to work to make its technology accessible and understandable to more businesses worldwide. In May, TigerGraph announced the winners of its “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ,” a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real world problems. The winners were announced at the 2022 Graph + AI Summit , the largest open industry event for graph and AI organized by TigerGraph and include groundbreaking projects addressing mental health, refugee support, detecting organized crime and fighting global misinformation.

Download the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Database Management Systems Report here .

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Database Management Systems, Peer Contributors, 31 May 2022

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

