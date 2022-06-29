WizarPOS Celebrates 10 Years of Payment Technology Breakthrough and Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WizarPOS, a trailblazer in Android payment systems, commemorates its milestone: 10 years of a dedicated global enabler in payment technology. In 2012, a group of industry veterans paint a vision to transform the antiquated payment infrastructure into a cloud and open platform-based ecosystem. Over the last decade, WizarPOS has grown from a humble start-up to an internationally recognized payment provider serving 1,500 clients in 70 countries.

Achievements of WizarPOS

the world's first Android POS terminal Q1 in 2013

the world's 1st PCI-certified Android mobile POS in 2015

Q2 became the world's first smart POS certified by five global card associations

Kaishen Zhu, the co-founder and CEO of WizarPOS, remarked, "This is an incredible moment thanks to unwavering support and dedication from our employees, clients, partners, and all stakeholders. The industry has evolved during the past 20 years in aspects of platform switch, bolstered security, standard migration, and end-user behavior change. We are proud to have played a significant role in defining the mission-critical payment platform that benefits both service providers and consumers: the Android POS. Looking ahead, we are confident about fostering another 30 years of accomplishments."

In its 10 years, WizarPOS has shipped 3 million terminals to global clients. WizarPOS will continue to innovate and invest in R&D, product development, and customer services. A series of new solutions will be rolled out later this year to satisfy new demands in the post-COVID era. Find out more about the history of WizarPOS at https://www.wizarpos.com/history.

About WizarPOS

WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android POS terminal technology, is committed to empowering secure, future-proof, and scalable payment solutions worldwide. Carrying Android DNA without legacies, the WizarPOS team debuted the world's first wireless POS device under PCI v1.3 in 2005. Designing and enabling Android merchant payment ecosystems from devices, SDK, and TMS to SaaS solutions, WizarPOS has shipped over 2 million units worldwide within four years. Visit www.wizarpos.com for more information.

Media contact

Elaine Lai

Director of Marketing & PR

elaine@wizarpos.com

Phone: +1 818 856 0834

Related Images











Image 1: WizarPOS 10th anniversary logo





WizarPOS 10th anniversary logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment