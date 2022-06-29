Cameron-Cole Approved as Verification Body Under Oregon's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, a full-service environmental services and regulatory compliance consulting firm with nationwide operations in the United States, today announces it is an approved verification body under Oregon's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program.

The Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) approved Oregon's original greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting rules in 2008, which established GHG registering, reporting, and other requirements for facilities that emit GHGs, including fuel and electricity suppliers. Oregon third-party verification requirements apply to 2021 calendar year data submitted beginning in the spring of 2022. Verification generally applies to large facilities and suppliers submitting reports with GHG emissions equal to or greater than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) in the prior calendar year.

Cameron-Cole was among the first group of companies to become an approved verification body for the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Oregon's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program in December 2021. Cameron-Cole is approved to perform verification activities for DEQ Oregon's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program for all emission sources and for all industrial sectors, including stationary combustion sources, electricity suppliers, fuel suppliers, natural gas suppliers, natural gas systems, and facility process emissions. Only DEQ-approved verification bodies may be engaged by responsible entities to provide verification services in Oregon.

"We are thrilled to receive approval as one of the first firms to lead the charge in this new era of mandatory verification for Oregon GHG reporters," said Chris Lawless, Director, Greenhouse Gas Management Services, Cameron-Cole. "With a combined 40 years of emissions verification experience, Cameron-Cole is perfectly poised to help organizations throughout the state as they navigate the challenges that come with new reporting mandates."

Under the new verification requirements, verification statements are due for permit holders, petroleum and natural gas systems, natural gas suppliers, and fuel suppliers and producers on August 31. Verification statements for electricity suppliers are due September 30.

Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, is a U.S.-based consulting firm that brings decades of successful experience as a full-service environmental compliance, assessment, remediation, and greenhouse gas management services consultant. Established in 2001 as an independent environmental services firm, Cameron-Cole is committed to conducting its business responsibilities consistent with the highest levels of performance expected by clients, employees, and shareholders. Cameron-Cole's projects include the most difficult issues that challenge society today, which require solutions that stand the test of time. Recognizing these challenges, Cameron-Cole is committed to delivering services and solutions that are a product of collaboration between appropriate resources and expertise within the firm, including solutions that recognize the social, economic, and environmental implications of each project.

