Real Time Entertainment & Management Announces 2nd Annual Florida Fin Festival Benefiting OCEARCH

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Time Entertainment & Management announces the 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival, Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, at The Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education, and outreach to accelerate the ocean's return to balance.

John Oates from "Hall and Oates" and Moon Taxi will headline the music portion of the event, with support from regional favorites Honey Hounds, The Band Be Easy (performing a tribute to funk), The Ries Brothers, and more.

Accompanying the music element is a robust Education Village presented by The Ocean Conservancy featuring an immersive underwater VR experience, a mobile planetarium from the Museum of Science & History (MOSH), and touch tanks from Jacksonville University.

"Ocean Conservancy is thrilled to bring immersive, interactive experiences to this event through our Education Village," said Florida Director of The Ocean Conservancy, J.P. Booker. "For Florida's ocean and coasts, this is an all-hands-on-deck moment. Threats like water quality issues, marine debris, and climate change are all looming over Florida's coasts. If we work together, there's a lot that we can do to tackle these problems. Community events like the annual Florida Fin Festival provide the public with opportunities to bond with their neighbors and unite in our effort to protect our ocean and coasts," Booker continued.

Florida Fin Fest provides a family-friendly environment with nationally touring music acts, one-of-a-kind hands-on learning experiences, talks from renowned guest speakers & science experts, and a festival village full of brands with a focus on sustainability, conservation, and environmentally friendly practices. To round off the event, attendees can sit in on panel discussions featuring topics such as Micro-plastics Micro-fibers & Marine Debris, Water Quality, and Marine Conservation at the Blue Jay Listening Room Stage.

"As Floridians who grew up on the water, my brother, Niko, and I created this event where awareness, education, and innovation intersect to propel our most powerful resource, people, into a more sustainable future. We hope to inspire our attendees to make one small change in their daily lives to improve our planet while enjoying an unforgettable experience immersed in music, conservation, and education," said Co-Founder of Florida Fin Fest, Lukas Costas.

