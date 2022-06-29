TigerGraph Leads Global Organizations into the Future with New Cloud Features that Make Graph Technology More Accessible to All

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TigerGraph, provider of a leading ML and AI graph analytics platform, today announced new features to TigerGraph Cloud, its fully managed graph database as a service. The new capabilities, natively built for the cloud, address the demands of TigerGraph’s rapidly growing customer base and developer community with enhancements that enable seamless adoption, deployment, and management of multiple graph database solutions.



As part of this announcement, TigerGraph will extend global cloud coverage to Brazil, Singapore, and Australia through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

“Graph is a critical technology for improved business insights from ML and AI and we want to make it so easy to access and use that anyone can do it,” said Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “The TigerGraph Cloud capabilities we announced today make it easy for enterprises to adopt graph technologies and answer critical business questions in the most collaborative way possible. With this, along with our significant cloud expansion into the Asia Pacific and South America regions, we’ve broadened our global reach to include even more organizations seeking graph for the business insights needed to stay ahead of the curve.”

New TigerGraph Cloud features speak directly to the needs of its rapidly growing customer base and developer community by offering a streamlined approach to deploying and maintaining multiple graph database solutions. With new multiple-user sharing and collaborating capabilities, integrated login, and private link networking technologies, teams can share the same seamless experience via a single login to work on their ultra-secure cloud graph database.

By replacing the barriers to graph with new, easy-to-use features that process analytical and transactional workloads in real-time, TigerGraph Cloud users can get started in minutes, build a proof-of-concept model in hours, and deploy a solution to production in days. The latest features include:

Enterprise IAM (Identity and Access Management): Allows a single enterprise account to manage multiple users and their role-based access with a holistic view of all solutions and billing under one portal.

(Identity and Access Management): Allows a single enterprise account to manage multiple users and their role-based access with a holistic view of all solutions and billing under one portal. Single Login : Boosts developer collaboration and productivity via a simplified login process to enable access and collaboration across multiple projects.

: Boosts developer collaboration and productivity via a simplified login process to enable access and collaboration across multiple projects. Secure Enterprise Connectivity: Meets the highest standards for enterprise data security for cloud database connectivity with dedicated, private, secure, and high-performance connectivity.

Meets the highest standards for enterprise data security for cloud database connectivity with dedicated, private, secure, and high-performance connectivity. Global Coverage Expansion: New regional access on major cloud providers include AWS: São Paulo, Singapore and Sydney; GCP: Australia and Singapore; Azure: Australia.

New regional access on major cloud providers include AWS: São Paulo, Singapore and Sydney; GCP: Australia and Singapore; Azure: Australia. Free-tier Available on Azure: MMeets developer demand to learn and prototype TigerGraph applications with the most functionalities at zero cost on the Azure platform. This makes the free-tier support available on all major cloud platforms.

TigerGraph Cloud users can choose from 20+ starter kits that cover real-world industry use cases such as customer 360, fraud detection, supply chain analysis, cybersecurity, and more. Starter kits are pre-built with sample graph data schema, dataset, and queries focused on specific use cases such as fraud detection, real-time recommendation, machine learning, explainable AI and more.

