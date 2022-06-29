Rocky Mountain High Brands’ Subsidiary Increases Product Versatility and Production Capacity

PLANO, Texas, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., has upgraded its reverse osmosis and deionized water systems and acquired additional machinery and equipment. The purpose of these critical steps in the Company’s expansion is to increase production ability, variety and value.



Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water filtration process to help reduce unwanted minerals, substances, molecules, and other impurities in drinking water. Deionized (DI) is water that has been purified of virtually all its mineral ions through the use of uniquely manufactured ion-exchange filters. It removes most ions from water, including minerals such as iron, sodium, sulfate, and copper.

The upgraded equipment includes:

Multiple jacketed kettles with agitation and several standard mixing tanks, which increases the physical batch size for each production run

A 60” empty bottle unscrambler and feeder in excess of 200 per minute production

A high-volume multi-head pressure inline filler capable of 140 bottles per minute

A high-speed capper and shrink sleeve labeler accompanied with a new steam tunnel

Several hundred feet of conveyors, transfer, and accumulation tables

Added a nitrogen doser for new production line

Increased our CO2 capacity with larger tank and improvements to the process system



The additional equipment equates to a significant increase in the capabilities and efficiency of our manufacturing abilities with the end goal always being high quality products provided to our customers and clients. These upgrades substantially improve our operations and production capacity while lowering costs and increasing profitability. Additional square feet was added to our lease space to accommodate batching, filling, and production growth.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired.

Great Choice® is a registered trademark owned by RMHB. The products include Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands, such as Pedialyte®. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the Company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

Our Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Our enriched flavor-infused waters with CBD sold under the brand name Hempd™ are market disrupters. These innovative drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade with zero calories.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold and hot fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages, and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

