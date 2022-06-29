Katalon Appoints Scott Williamson as Product Strategy Advisor to the CEO

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., the provider of a leading test automation platform, today announced the appointment of Scott Williamson as Product Strategy Advisor to the CEO.

In his new role, Williamson will provide strategic consultation as the software industry moves from using agile to DevOps to no-code development tools. He will help implement hands-on processes to build and grow Katalon's product management as the company seeks to work closely with users to solve their testing challenges. In addition, Williamson will offer feedback on Katalon's product positioning, functionality, and pricing. Serving previously as Chief Product Officer at GitLab, Inc., Williamson has also held senior product management positions at Twilio, SendGrid, and CA Technologies.

"High-quality software testing is critical as companies seek to develop applications that are increasingly complex with higher demand and faster delivery cycles. A recent GitLab survey of more than 4,000 developers found that testing is the number one reason for release delays," said Williamson. "Katalon enables development teams to maximize existing IT investments and ensure that teams can efficiently collaborate to produce high-quality software at scale."

"We're very happy to have Scott on the team as we build on our success and establish Katalon as the premier software testing solution," said Katalon founder and CEO Vu Lam. "Scott brings a wealth of experience as we deliver a single, powerful quality management platform that enables teams to easily and efficiently test, launch, and optimize the best digital experiences."

About Katalon

Katalon is the leading provider of software test automation solutions with a flexible platform for web, API, mobile, and desktop testing that fits teams and projects of any size, and any purpose. Katalon's cloud infrastructure enables IT teams to reduce costs by 90% by simplifying the overwhelming amount of operating systems, devices, and browsers that developers and testers contend with. Katalon is widely trusted by a global community spanning several business sectors and across more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.katalon.com.

For more information, please contact:

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

katalonpr@si14global.com

U.S.: +1 (917) 231-0550

Int'l: +972-54-949-6526

