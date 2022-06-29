urban-gro, Inc. Signs Over $10 Million in New Design-Build and Related Contracts Over the Last 90 Days

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPC”) design-build firm focused on the Commercial and Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) sectors, today announced that it has signed and began execution of seven design-build and construction management-related contracts since the closing of its most recent acquisition, Emerald C.M., just over 90-days ago.



These contracts, which are incremental to backlog, are signed with multi-billion dollar enterprise clients such as a leading global healthcare products and services provider and a global convenient foods and beverages leader. They demonstrate significant progress towards the Company’s strategy to leverage its complete set of professional services and design-build capabilities to further diversify its business.

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to announce these new contracts with several marquee companies, each of which are global leaders within their respective industries. Our ability to penetrate these markets and service a set of high-profile customers speaks to our full suite of capabilities that we’ve built through leveraging our balance sheet and making accretive and synergistic acquisitions. Diversification of our offerings beyond CEA is not only a key area of organic growth for us, but also fosters a more efficient operating model by giving us the flexibility to allocate design resources based on demand variances in each market segment. We look forward to continuing to capitalize on opportunities in adjacent markets as our Company evolves as a fully integrated turnkey design-build EPC player.”

