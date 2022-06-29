SiteSwan Website Builder Releases New & Improved Instant Site Creation Tool

SYOSSET, N.Y., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteSwan Website Builder is proud to announce the release of its new and improved Instant Site Creation Tool that allows SiteSwan Website Resellers to build professionally designed, personalized, ready-to-sell websites for small businesses within 60 seconds. Built into the SiteSwan platform, this proprietary technology makes creating fully functional, multi-page websites faster and easier than ever before.

SiteSwan's easy-to-use website builder requires no coding or programming, and allows anyone with basic computer knowledge to create beautiful, mobile-friendly websites. SiteSwan has more than 200+ industry-specific website themes that are professionally designed, mobile-responsive, and search engine-optimized. These website themes can be used to streamline the process for creating websites for just about any small business type.

With SiteSwan's Instant Site Creation Tool, web designers can build live customized websites with all of their client's information pre-populated in less than a minute. Upon selecting one of SiteSwan's professionally designed website themes, this new feature automatically injects the business name, location and various contact details throughout the site, along with thoughtfully written content tailored for their business, industry and location to create a truly personalized and custom website.

"We believe our Instant Site Creation Tool will revolutionize the way people build and design websites for small businesses," said Justin Gerena, SiteSwan co-founder and CEO. "By simplifying the design and customization process with this advanced feature, web designers can build and sell more websites, which allows them to reach their goals faster. We're constantly making innovative improvements to the SiteSwan Website Building platform so we can offer our resellers the best technology and resources to help them scale their web design business and achieve success."

This one-of-a-kind feature helps web designers stand out from the competition, earn trust and easily build value before asking for the sale from a prospective client. With Instant Site Creation, web designers can build hundreds of websites in a single day, increase sales and maximize their profitability. To learn more about SiteSwan's Instant Site Creation and watch a demonstration video, visit https://siteswan.com/instant-site-creation.

About SiteSwan Website Builder

The SiteSwan Website Reseller Program enables agencies, publishers, designers and entrepreneurs to create professional websites for small businesses in minutes, without any coding or technical skills required. SiteSwan's white-label platform includes everything needed to start building and selling websites to local businesses, all under your own brand. To learn more about SiteSwan or become a reseller, please visit https://www.siteswan.com/ or call (800) 462-9814.

