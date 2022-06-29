Leak Testing Market Size is projected to record a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022 to 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the leak testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 13.0 Bn by the end of 2032. Rising industrial activities across developing and developed nations is estimated to drive the growth in the leak testing market over the forecast period.



Technological innovations have led to the development of advanced NDT processes with improved fault detection and safety. Furthermore, increasing awareness among manufacturers regarding the use of NDT is expected to improve the penetration of NDT techniques in the forthcoming years.

Growth can also be attributed to increasing demand for leak detection and repair (LDAR) systems from utility companies due to their benefits such as safety improvement, cost-saving, and environmental protection.

Request a Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15090

Besides this, advancements in non-destructive testing technology have led to the development of ultrasound leak testing tecnology which is used for simple and fast leak detection on compressed air, inert gas and vacuum systems.

Leak testing systems also help oil and gas and petroleum companies make workplaces healthier by decreasing the risk of accidents caused by explosions and fire outbreaks. Increasing developments in natural gas and petroleum infrastructure worldwide will drive the market.

“Increasing demand from watertreatment plants, coupled with growing infrastructural development across developing economies will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By hardware type, detectors sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on methodology, the hydorstatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market accounting for about 30.4 % of the total market share.

of the total market share. In terms of end use, the oil & gas segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 608.9 Mn during the forecast period.

Mn during the forecast period. The U.S. leak testing market will create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 642.9 Mn by 2032.

by 2032. Sales in the China leak testing market will increase at a 5.5% CAGR over the assessment peripd.

In terms of region, leak testing sales in Europe are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2032.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15090

Competitive Landscape

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co, MSA Safety Inc, INFICON, SGS SA, Uson, L.P, Testo SE & Co KGaA, Vacuum Instrument Corporation, CETA TESTSYSTEME GmbH, ATEQ Corporation, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, LACO Technologies Inc, TCR Advanced Engineering Private, Applied Technical Services LLC, Helium Leak Testing, Inc, APT Angewandte Prozessortechnik GmbH, and TASI Group are some of the key manufacturers operating in the global leak testing market.

Key Segments Covered in Leak Testing Industry Analysis

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Services





By Hardware Type:

Detectors Pressure Decay Leak Testing System Tracer Gas Leak Testing System Mass Flow Leak Test System Vacuum Decay Leak Testing System

Sensors Pressure Sensor Liquid Leak Sensor Micro-Flow Sensor

Accessories Digital Vacuum Gauge Portable Leak Finder

Others





By Methodology:

Hydrostatic

Air Pressure

Gas Based Hydrogen Halogen Helium Radioactive

Others

By End-Use:

Oil & Gas refineries

Automation

HVAC/ Refrigeration

Water Treatment

Power plants

Chemical plants

Thermal plants

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15090

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Leak Testing Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Get detailed TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15090

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Testing Equipment

SCC Tester Market Size is predicted to witness a steady growth at a 5%-6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2032

Ceramic Tester Market Share are slated to grow at a steady pace of around 5.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, generating revenues worth US$ 205 Mn by 2025

Shear Testing Equipment Market Demand is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% to 3.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Deflectometer Market Outlook is anticipated to be valued at US$ 650 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8% to be valued at US$ 1.4 Billion from 2022 to 2032

Food Tester Market Value is anticipated to be valued at US$ 19.86 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8% to be valued at US$ 42.81 Billion from 2022 to 2032

Melting Point Apparatus Market Forecast is expected to reach US$ 34.1 Bn in 2032 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period (2022-2032

Defibrillator Analyzers Market Trends is poised to record a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032, projected to garner a worth of US$ 765 million by 2032, up from US$ 532 million in 2022

Electrochemistry Meters Market size is expected to reach US$ 246.7 Million in 2022 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period (2022-2032)

Ammeters Market Share is expected to continue its stronghold on global market as it thrives on a promising CAGR of 8.5%, while market is valued at US$ 9.76 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach the market value of US$ 20.34 Bn through 2032

Beverage Tester Market Demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% to be valued at US$ 3.11 Billion from 2022 to 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/leak-testing-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs