Surge Transportation taps WeatherOptics to improve freight brokerage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Transportation , a leading freight brokerage firm, announced a new partnership today with WeatherOptics , a leading weather intelligence platform, to provide improved visibility and road risk information to their brokerage operations.



WeatherOptics boils weather impact down to a simple risk score or delay time that allows businesses to easily understand how upcoming weather will affect their key operations. The company works with some of the largest shippers and supply chain software companies in North America to help predict and mitigate things like trucking delays, warehouse disruptions, and changes in consumer demand.

Surge provides critical truckload capacity for large shippers during challenging times when the routing guide breaks down. Their model is built to secure truckload capacity in tight markets with a transparent pricing model.

The new partnership will allow Surge to access granular weather insights through the new WeatherOptics Insight Portal , designed specifically for freight and supply chain. In an effort to understand potential trucking delays and overall load risk, Surge will leverage the Impact Risk Scores for key locations, as well as RightRoute for route-based insights that include weather-adjusted ETAs and road danger forecasts.

“The WeatherOptics Insight Portal was developed so that any transportation company could receive insights that fit their operations, providing powerful insights that are customizable to the end user,” said WeatherOptics CEO and Co-founder Scott Pecoriello . “We’re excited that Surge is seeing the value on the brokerage side of things and allowing for better visibility and decision-making when it comes to pricing and booking loads.”

“We have always done a good job of paying attention to weather hazards at the origin and destination, but not along the way. WeatherOptics has given us full visibility to all potential hazards throughout the route,” said Omar Singh, President of Surge Transportation. “WeatherOptics helps us ensure that our drivers don’t put themselves in unnecessary danger and enables our customers to understand what’s happening with their freight in real-time.”

This news comes after WeatherOptics announced in May a new partnership with Descartes Macropoint, allowing thousands of freight brokers and 3PLs to access their Impact Risk Scores.

About Surge

Surge Transportation provides critical carrier capacity for enterprise level Fortune 1000 shippers during challenging times when the routing guide breaks down. Surge recognizes that there is a fundamental problem with routing guide strategy in that forecasts are linear, but demand is not. The result is that much of the time in day-to-day execution, either shippers do not have enough trucks, or, carriers to not have enough loads. Surge’s solution is to provide the industry’s best Real-Time price engine, supported by their network of 50,000 carriers, to match shippers with capacity when it is needed the most. Find out how Surge can add value to your routing guide, by visiting http://www.surgetransportation.com.

About WeatherOptics

WeatherOptics is a leader in the weather intelligence space, providing companies with insights and forecasts that eliminate guesswork and improve visibility of key business operations. By combining predictive weather with ground-truth industry impact data, WeatherOptics increases the value of weather data and lowers the barrier to entry, allowing every company to leverage weather insights. Founded in 2019 and with data available globally, WeatherOptics helps some of the world's largest businesses navigate safely and efficiently in spite of the weather. To learn more, please visit www.weatheroptics.co.

