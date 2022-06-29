Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Tim Reed as CEO

SAN JOSE, Calif. , June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies (“Lynx” or the” Company”), a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, today announced the appointment of Tim Reed as Chief Executive Officer. Reed was previously with Green Hills Software, an established provider of embedded safety and security solutions, where he served as the Senior Vice President of the Advanced Products division and as a member of the executive leadership team.

Reed succeeds Gurjot Singh, who joined Lynx in 1992 and has served as CEO since 2008, recently leading the Company to its largest program win supporting the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program and securing a strategic investment from an affiliate of OceanSound Partners, LP (“OceanSound”). Singh will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and will advise the Company on key initiatives, including corporate strategy and supporting key customer relationships.

“It has been a privilege to lead the talented team at Lynx over the last fourteen years,” Singh stated. “Tim’s deep technical understanding of the dynamics affecting our core markets, as well as his experience spanning engineering, go-to-market, and management, will position him for success leading Lynx through this next chapter of growth. I look forward to continuing to support the Company’s growth, partnering with Tim, the Lynx team, OceanSound, and our Board of Directors as we deliver differentiated technology solutions to address the most mission-critical requirements of our clients.”

“I’ve long been familiar with Lynx and its suite of open architecture solutions built on a foundation of security and reliability. Clients in aerospace, defense, industrial, and critical infrastructure markets need to field systems with increasing levels of reliability, agility, and security, and I believe Lynx’s core solutions are positioned at the center of these trends,” commented Reed. “I am thrilled to join Lynx as its new CEO as my vision for evolution and growth is tightly aligned with OceanSound and the management team.”

“The embedded software market has long been a priority investment area for our team, and we are excited to collaborate with Tim to execute on our growth and value creation strategy,” said Joe Benavides, Managing Partner of OceanSound. “When we first met with Gurjot and the Lynx team, we were immediately impressed by their strategy, vision, and success advancing Lynx to where it is today. We are confident Tim will further establish Lynx as the leading provider of open architecture software solutions for these evolving markets,” said David Stein, a Principal with OceanSound.

During his long tenure at Green Hills, Reed held a variety of roles including engineering and engineering management roles for real-time operating system, hypervisor, and compiler tool chain technologies, leading the professional services organization, and overseeing sales channels and new product launches. His experience spans automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense end-markets, and he brings expertise in software robustness, formal verification, and the use of new programming languages in safety- and security-critical applications. Reed graduated with a B.S. in Engineering and Applied Science from the California Institute of Technology.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies develops open architecture software solutions for mission-critical embedded systems in aerospace, defense, industrial, and critical infrastructure end-markets. The Company’s real-time operating system (“RTOS”), hypervisor, and related software solutions support safe, cybersecure, high-performance, and high-reliability computing for applications requiring the strictest standards for certification and compliance. Since 1988, customers have trusted Lynx’s products, development capabilities, and certification expertise to enable mixed criticality systems to be harnessed to deliver deterministic, real-time, and secure performance and intelligent decision-making. For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, visit www.oceansoundpartners.com .

