Global Healthcare Gamification Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $47,281.5 Million and Rise at a Healthy CAGR of 11.9% during the Forecast Period from 2019 to 2026 [120-Pages] | Research Dive

New York, USA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global healthcare gamification market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $47,281.5 million and grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis timeframe from 2019 to 2026.

As per our analysts, with the growing digitalization and increasing adoption of technology, such as the growing use of wearable devices to count their pulse, footstep, sleep cycle, and many more, the healthcare gamification market is expected to bolster during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the increasing number of people opting for wellness apps to get in touch with their physicians and update their health is the factor expected to fortify the growth of the market over the estimated period. However, the improper use of healthcare games and lesser enthusiasm for real game design may hinder the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Grow your Business Globally, Grab an Access to PDF Sample of Healthcare Gamification Market

Segments of the Healthcare Gamification Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on game type, applications, end-use, and region.

Game Type: Casual Game Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The casual game sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This is mainly because casual games are used in healthcare platforms to treat patients by monitoring their behavior. In addition, the casual games are simple, short, and fun-filled games that are expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Applications: Prevention Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The preventive sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $11,584.0 million and grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period. The rising number of fitness-loving people and increasing use of various apps to compare fitness activity and performance are expected to uplift the growth of the healthcare gamification market’s sub-segment during the analysis period.

Get Personalized Healthcare Gamification Market Report Customization & Avail 10%OFF

End-Use: Enterprise Based Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The enterprise sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $17,967.00 million and rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 15.7% over the estimated period. This is mainly because enterprises take various initiatives toward the health of the employee. Moreover, the enterprises engage their employees with several online games and give personalized feedback to keep them active which is the factor expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The Asia-Pacific region of the healthcare gamification market accounted for $6,154.6 million in 2018 and is predicted to rise at a healthy CAGR of 11.0% over the estimated period. The increasing population in this region and poor hospital accessibility is expected to thrive the regional growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the healthcare gamification market include

EveryMove Bunchball Akili Interactive Labs Microsoft Hubbub Health Mango Health Fitbit JawBone Ayogo Health Nike

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to procure leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2022, GOQii Inc., a well-established Indian fitness technology company, collaborated with Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game software company. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to provide various offerings, such as healthy behaviors and gamified fitness actions by leveraging blockchain tokens and creating a metaverse ecosystem in preventive healthcare.

Further, the report also summarizes other vital aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

Require any Specific data on Post COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Gamification Market? Get in touch with an Expert Analyst

More about Healthcare Gamification Market: