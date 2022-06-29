Flat Steel Market Size, Global Demand and Future Outlook 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flat steel market will derive growth from the increasing applications of the product across diverse industry verticals. The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the market will rise at a considerable pace driven by the massive investments in product R&D by major companies ­across the world.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Arcelor Mittal, Shougang Group Co., Ltd Tata Steel, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, and Others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has created a sense of urgency across the world. With strict measures taken to curb the spread of the disease, several major businesses have come to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Flat steel industry comprises of sheets and plates that are rolled from slabs which are originally categorized as semi-finished steel products. This product is used in a wide range of applications across diverse industry verticals including automobile, building and construction, ship building, and the iron and steel industry. The increasing number of building and construction activities across the world will emerge in favor of growth of the flat steel market in the coming years. The rapid industrialisation across the world will also create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this market. The increasing implementation of advanced technologies will give the platform for rapid market growth. The favorable properties of flat steel are what make it the preferred choice among major companies across the world. Additionally, the applications of flat steel in the packaging industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will have a Massive Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years. In December 2019, ArcelorMittal announced that it has completed the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited. The latter is a large scale manufacturer of Carbon Steel and is based in India. Through this acquisition, ArcelorMittal will look to strengthen its presence in the global flat steel market and subsequently generate higher revenue in the coming years. Increasing number of such company mergers and acquisitions will provide impetus to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with the increasing building and construction activities in countries such as India, China, and Japan will create several growth opportunities. The ease of availability of raw materials will also contribute to the growth of the regional market. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will also rise at a considerable pace driven by the rise of the automotive sector in this region.

Industry Developments:

November 2019, POSCO announced the launch of INNOVILT, a premium brand of steel products for the construction industry, to enhance the standard of steel products for construction.

