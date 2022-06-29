New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Dedicated Internet Access Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289506/?utm_source=GNW
Over the years, service providers have strengthened their DIA offerings with additional services, including wireless backup for automatic failover and failback; service support before, during, and after deployment; a service portal to view and manage bandwidth usage; 24/7 customer support and resolution; network management capabilities; and the ability to deliver value-added services to create customer stickiness. The report covers the market forecast for US DIA services for the period 2022 to 2026.
The analysis includes market trends, market share analysis, and revenue forecasts.Revenues considered for this research include revenues generated by service providers from all types of dedicated internet access services.
Business broadband services are excluded from the scope of this analysis.
Author: Amrit Singh
US Dedicated Internet Access Services Growth Opportunities
In this research service, Frost & Sullivan focuses on leading service providers that provide comprehensive DIA service offerings in the US market. Service providers are primarily analyzed on the basis of their DIA portfolios, including their presence in retail and wholesale segments.
