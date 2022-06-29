New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Sterile Injectable Outsourcing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289508/?utm_source=GNW





The increase in onshoring and nearshoring of biopharmaceutical products for COVID-19 and next-generation biologics has significantly increased the demand for aseptic fill-and-finish capacity and capabilities to meet the demand from various regions.All these factors have made sterile injectable drug product services outsourcing the most lucrative opportunity for contract development and manufacturing companies (CDMO)s.



The sterile injectable outsourcing market is set to expand at a CAGR of 9.4%% from 2021 to 2026.Accelerated project timeframes have prompted CDMOs to review their approach and consider strategies that support greater agility in fill-and-finish operations. The development and manufacturing of high-potency small molecules, less-soluble drugs, and targeted small molecules have allowed small-molecule CDMOs to showcase their capabilities and expertise to pharmaceutical partners. Similarly, biologic manufacturing requires advanced manufacturing/quality control technologies, equipment and skill sets. Biopharma companies and innovative biotech players are increasingly outsourcing process development and manufacturing to CDMOs that possess excellent technologies and equipment.In this report, Frost & Sullivan offers:

• Insights through market forecasts

• Analysis by segment: small-molecule FDF and biologic drug product

• Market trends, drivers, and restraints

• CDMOs’ investment and expansion into injectable capacity

• Opportunities that stakeholders can pursue

Author: Surbhi Gupta

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289508/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________