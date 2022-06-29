New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US DoD Fighter Aircraft Modernization Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289510/?utm_source=GNW





Modernization is continuously required to ensure aircraft are combat ready and to maximize operational effectiveness.Much of the fighter inventory is made up of older airframes that require extensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) to remain mission ready.



These aircraft, and the more modern types as well, continue to receive improved avionics, engines, sensors, and weapons. The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities.



The programs listed are from the FY2023 DoD budget request and contract activity is for FY’s 2021 and 2022. The DoD fighter aircraft budget request covers Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.

