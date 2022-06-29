Earth Alive Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a company that develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, announces today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022, all directors nominated in the 2022 management proxy circular were elected. A total of 143,860,210 common shares or 41,9% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.



Detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of

Votes For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Robert Blain 143,558,473 99.97 42,030 0.03 Richard Boomer 143,589,473 99.99 11,030 0.01 David Colon 143,589,473 99.99 11,030 0.01 Benoit La Salle 143,559,473 99.97 41,030 0.03 Valérie Renard 143,559,473 99.97 41,030 0.03 Steve Saviuk 143,589,473 99.99 11,030 0.01 Nikolaos Sofronis 143,589,473 99.99 11,030 0.01 Viviane Yargeau 143,589,473 99.99 11,030 0.01

Additionally, the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors was approved:

For: 100%

Withheld: 0%

Finally, the Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved and confirmed.

For: 99.96%

Against: 0.04%

This year, changes were made to the Company’s Stock Option Plan in order to comply with new regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange. These changes included the definition of Market Price, and hence the exercise price at which an option can be granted, and the circumstances where disinterested shareholder approval must be obtained in order to amend the Company’s Stock Option Plan or options already granted thereunder. Certain changes of a house-keeping nature were also made.

Finally, the Company announces that, at the board meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Benoit La Salle informed the board that he was resigning from the board for personal reasons. The Company thanks Mr. La Salle for his commitment to Earth Alive since 2015 and wishes him the best of luck in his various endeavors.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

For information, please contact:

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

438 333-1680; 514-462-1628

+352621395338

nsofronis@earthalivect.com