Starfleet Innotech Signs LOI to Acquire PPM Toys

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech, Inc . (OTC Pink: SFIO) announced today it has entered into an agreement with North America-based toy manufacturing and licensing powerhouse PPM Toys to jointly explore an acquisition towards accelerating both companies’ global growth efforts. Through this partnership, formalized with a signed Letter of Intent, SFIO will be pursuing a majority ownership interest in PPM Toys , supporting the company’s continued growth into international markets, through traditional channels as well as in the fields of e-commerce and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Revenues from these initiatives are expected to reach roughly $2.7 million in 2022, growing to $8 million in 2023.

PPM Toys is a US-based B2B company, with headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico as well as offices in Hong Kong, that specializes in the commercialization, development, and distribution of toys and electronic entertainment. PPM Toys has led these fields for over 35 years generating over $100 million in revenue, selling 75 million toys for brands including Barbie (Mattel), Tonka, Peanuts, Hasbro properties, and Warner Brothers properties. PPM counts regional giants such as Walmart, Amazon, Mercado Libre, Liverpool, and Coppel (Mexico's largest department store chain) among their clients.

Latest studies from Rockville Research shows that over the past several years, the global toys industry has witnessed a rapid increase in market penetration of licensed toys. In the majority of developed markets, nearly one-third of toys are sold from licensing agreements. The growth of the global licensed toys market is attributed in large part to the release of blockbuster franchise movies, higher demand in emerging markets, increasing market penetration of smartphones, as well as growing expenditure on toys all over the world. The global toys industry is expected to reach a valuation of $249.6 billion by 2027 .

“We are deeply impressed with PPM Toys’ 35-year history in the toy industry, manufacturing and licensing popular toy lines from the world’s top brands. We are confident that our presence in multiple regional markets, as well as our tech development capacities will help the company grow even further,” said Richard De Lima, Chief Investment Officer of SFIO.

In addition to forging this relationship with PPM Toys, De Lima plays a continuous role in leveraging this partnership to capture opportunities across SFIO ’s global footprint. Through this potential acquisition of PPM Toys, SFIO advances its presence and operations in North America, a crucial market in its conglomerate-wide expansion plans. As a global investment holding company, SFIO manages high-growth businesses across three core divisions: F&B, Real Estate, and Technology. Recently, SFIO shared updates on the rapid growth of its F&B division , led by flagship cafe business Epiphany Cafe and enabled by the proprietary food technologies of sister company Ardent Bakers. Through these collaborative innovations, Epiphany Cafe managed to more than double its footprint in New Zealand this year, with additional footholds for expansion across Australia, Southeast Asia, and the United States.

Similarly, SFIO will be utilizing this same global infrastructure to scale PPM Toys’ reach towards new markets. Beyond expanding the company’s reach, Starfleet leadership also sees this opportunity with PPM Toys cleanly fitting into its Technology division’s operations, wherein its tech teams will be working towards strengthening the company’s e-commerce operations to better capture opportunities across the North American market. SFIO plans to extend its resources in technology development, multi-vendor marketplace management, digital marketing, and more. Additionally, SFIO’s technology division will support in building out a sound, concrete metaverse strategy for PPM Toys—covering the minting, marketing, and management of branded NFTs to be sold alongside the company’s physical products. The practice of incorporating NFTs with physical collectibles to both prove authenticity and ease trading in secondary markets has played a leading role in driving the global collectible market to its current valuation of $1.7 trillion .

“As long-term stewards of many of the world’s most beloved brands, PPM Toys is in a perfect position to bring their expertise in commercializing high-quality lines into the metaverse,” said Jeths Lacson, CEO of Starfleet Innotech. “Alongside our portfolio company Fort Health Data Systems and other partners, our technology division has spent the past few years investing heavily in building out our capacities in smart contracts and other decentralized technologies. With PPM Toys in our community, I’m looking forward to putting our ecosystem to work towards exploring this exciting space together.”

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration—SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving global business ecosystem, shaping the futures of its core industries.

About PPM Toys

