GEMXX CORPORATION PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND FILES TIER 1 - FORM 1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMXX CORPORATION (THE COMPANY), (OTC PINK: GEMZ) $GEMZ gives corporate update.

“The Company and management team have been working very diligently over the last several weeks to ensure all the filings, disclosures, financials and corporate information are up to date and have filed a Form 1-A Offering Statement. We are pleased with the progress and hope to achieve a qualified and Approved Form 1-A in the near future.” stated Jay Maull, CEO of GEMXX Corporation

The Company is highlighting recent significant achievements:

First, the Company has been working hard to ensure all financials, disclosures, corporate information and other required information on both EDGAR and OTC Markets is current and up to date. “The Company wants to build on its continued success and graduate to a higher exchange as soon as possible” stated Mr. Maull.

Second, As of June 28, 2022, the Company has filed its Tier 1, Form 1-A to raise up to $6,000,000 USD at $0.40 per share pursuant to the Offering Statement https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=15915851&guid=idnwkegWbjWWvoh . Shareholders, investors, institutions and financiers interested in participating in the Reg A Financing are urged to visit www.gemxx.com or contact company officials for more information.

Third, the Company is engaging with several interested parties that wish to participate in the Regulation A financing in order to fund the company’s growth plan, which includes mine expansion, increased production to meet global demand, as well as diversification of its operations. “By executing on our overall business plan, and also investing in precious metal mining operations, the Company will be one step closer to being fully integrated from mine-to-market.” added Mr. Maull.

Fourth, the Company’s management team headed by Jay Maull are attempting to expand the Company’s business through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. “GEMXX is currently in discussions with several companies that have been identified as acquisitions for GEMXX or partners that support the overall industry” stated Mr. Maull.

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a producer of top quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The company’s world class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

