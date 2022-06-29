Creston Dental & Braces in Charleston, South Carolina, Invites the Community to Celebrate a Grand Reopening with Dr. Eduardo Garcia and the Office Care Team

Charleston, S.C., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creston Dental & Braces (supported by Benevis), a longtime leader in affordable dental care and a valuable dental resource for children and their families in South Carolina, is inviting the community to a grand reopening of its Charleston office to welcome Dr. Eduardo Garcia and his colleagues who are stepping up to ensure access to high quality dental care.

The celebration will be at the Creston Dental & Braces Charleston office, 4400 Dorchester Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Dr. Garcia and the office care team will be available to meet patients and provide scheduled dental appointments. Families are invited to schedule appointments and to celebrate with free face painting, balloon animals, and story-time festivities.

The reopening of Creston Dental & Braces in Charleston will provide much-needed access to care for nearly 3,000 children in the immediate Charleston community. Creston Dental & Braces proudly provided care for more than 20% of the children in South Carolina in 2021 but in Charleston has been able to provide only orthodontic services in recent months due to a doctor shortage. With Dr. Garcia and his colleagues stepping in, the office is able to resume full general dentistry services, including hygiene.

“I have been close to Creston Dental & Braces for four years and know what a valuable resource this office is for the Charleston community,” said Dr. Garcia. “We have assembled an excellent team, and we are very excited about the reopening and look forward to seeing all the patients who have relied on this office for high quality, accessible and affordable care.”

“The dentist shortage is impacting everyone, but especially those in high-need areas,” said Theresa Clements, Office Manager at Creston Dental & Braces. “We are proud to be able to have highly qualified doctors such as Dr. Garcia and his colleagues here in the Charleston area ready to serve the community’s oral health needs.”

An experienced dental leader focused on quality and service, Dr. Garcia serves as District Dental Director for Creston Dental & Braces.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Creston Dental & Braces at 843-405-1002 or visit www.CrestonDental.com.

ABOUT CRESTON DENTAL & BRACES

Creston Dental & Braces is one of South Carolina’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by Benevis, Creston Dental’s eight locations serve over 35,000 children covered by Medicaid. Creston Dental and its doctors are committed to improving lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Creston Dental, visit www.CrestonDental.com.

ABOUT BENEVIS

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on expanding access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices focused on pediatric dental care and orthodontics. Benevis works to improve lives by advocating for programs and legislation that ensures all families have access to the healthcare they need and deserve. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit Benevis.com.

