GR8 People Chief Product Officer and Co-founder Named One of TAtech’s 100 Most Influential Talent Acquisition Thought Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, the only talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, celebrates today’s announcement that its Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, Jayne Kettles, has been selected as one of TAtech’s 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders.



In appreciation of the award, Jayne shared, “I am proud to be part of such an accomplished group and congratulations to all who share this recognition. From the beginning, our entire team has worked to deliver world-class solutions that exceed expectations and empower winning outcomes for some of the most innovative hiring organizations, RPOs and their leaders. To always be a step ahead for them, and for us, is what drives GR8 People as a team. Today, I could not be prouder that we partner with customers like Informatica, Talbots, Electronic Arts, T. Rowe Price, and hundreds of others around the world.”

Jayne is among the talent acquisition and recruiting industry’s biggest innovators and female founders. Of note, prior to GR8 People Jayne co-founded and grew VirtualEdge Corporation (VE) into a worldwide HR technology leader, seeing it through its successful acquisition by Automated Data Processing, Inc. With more than 20 years in the enterprise software industry, Jayne is regularly called on to be a featured speaker and panelist at major technology industry conferences—most recently the HR Technology Conference & Expo and the World Staffing Summit—and has shared her perspective and industry insights on multiple podcasts.

As a driving force behind the company’s product direction and a shining example of GR8 People’s commitment to teamwork, platform excellence and superior customer service, Jayne has built a winning legacy centered on transformative technology for talent acquisition with an eye focused on meeting the needs of today and tomorrow.

About TAtech

The mission of TAtech is to provide the information, research, networking opportunities, advocacy and support that helps members realize their vision and achieve real and sustained success. The members of TAtech work in many different ways, but share a single, motivating vision: to enhance all facets of talent acquisition through the application of the very best technology and expertise in the world.

TAtech’s 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders celebrates people who are truly setting the agenda for innovation and understanding in talent acquisition strategy and management and talent technology. Each, in their own way, is making an important contribution to such mission-critical areas as improving the effectiveness and efficiency of recruiting operations, forging productive and mutually beneficial relationships with hiring managers, identifying, and implementing state-of-the-art talent acquisition tools, educating corporate leaders on the essential business role played by talent acquisition and to continuously optimizing the candidate experience.

ABOUT GR8 People

GR8 People is for everyone in recruitment who wants to do their job better, faster and more simply. Our global technology platform sources, attracts, engages and hires every workforce type in one experience that’s seamless, boundless and effortless. Built with best-in-class, automated workflows, it helps every user perform at their best.