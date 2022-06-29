Annual General Meeting 2022 minutes

29 June 2022



The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA was held at Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

+ + +

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

+ + +

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

Attachment