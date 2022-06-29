The Global Lipid Market size is expected to reach $12.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lipid Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Source, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289266/?utm_source=GNW

The need to meet the nutritional needs of the aging population, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the surge in the use of infant formulas and dietary supplements, the rise in the obese population, and technological advancements are all driving the nutritional lipid market.



Reduced inflammation, cardiac stability, and low-density lipoprotein decrease are all health benefits of consuming nutritional lipids. These reasons are propelling the nutritional lipids market forward. Since the human body is incapable of producing omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, people are more likely to consume nutritional lipids to control nutritional insufficiency. The market for nutritional lipids grows as a result of these causes.



Over the next few years, the market is anticipated to rise due to rising demand for lipids as a nutritional supplement, growing awareness among customers to enhance their health, and changing food patterns due to busy lifestyles. Furthermore, the product plays a crucial role in the treatment of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cystic fibrosis, cancer, and diabetes, which is projected to drive the market and experience a significant rise over the upcoming period.



Lipids are organic molecules that are produced as byproducts of the production of fatty acids and related compounds in both plants and animals. They’re used in food and beverage, nutrition and supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, and the personal care business, among other things. Governments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, on the other hand, have published guidelines for the manufacture and sale of lipid products. For example, in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) developed guidelines for creating lipid products.



COVID-19 Impact



The demand for lipid-based supplements has increased significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to their health-promoting qualities. In addition, Moderna Inc, a pharmaceutical company based in the United States, has extended a contract with Corden Pharma to protect large amounts of lipids and use them to make their trial COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet the growing demand for the vaccine. Since novel lipids have shown remarkable potential for medical and nutritional applications in recent years, the market for novel lipids is expected to rise over the upcoming period.



Market Growth Factors



Lipid Required for a Healthy Diet



A balanced diet can help prevent malnutrition and non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. For appropriate metabolism and physiological functionality, lipids must be included in the daily diet. The nutritional lipid is made up of several types of fats that have specific benefits and functions in the human body. The nutrition lipid is made up of several types of fats that have specific benefits and functions in the human body. Nutrition lipid is also utilized in animal feed and pet food formulae to increase the amount of lipid in livestock, and improve their health.



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Use of Lipid in By the Cosmetic Industry



The need for lipid-based medication delivery systems is increasing due to the rise in chronic and lifestyle-related disorders. Expanding production capacities for medicinal lipids is helping lipids companies build solid revenue streams. Manufacturers are diversifying the production of useful lipids like omega-3, phytosterols, and conjugated linoleic acids, which aid in bone, blood pressure, and cardiovascular health management. Carotenoids and a variety of other chemicals are frequently employed as bioactive additives in a variety of food products.



Market Restraining Factors



Over Consumption of Lipids Can Cause Health Issues In Some Consumers



While lipids are necessary for good health and the maintenance of life, eating too much can put one in danger of developing liver and heart problems. In the United States and around the world, cardiovascular illnesses are the leading cause of death. According to the World Health Organization, 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular disease. A buildup of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) can induce atherosclerosis, which can result in a heart attack or stroke. High levels of LDL can be avoided by controlling cholesterol and saturated fat intake and increasing HDL levels. Diets high in fast food, fatty meat, deep-fried foods, cheese, milk, yogurt, butter, and processed foods have been related to high LDL levels.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutrition & Supplements, and Others. The pharmaceutical segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the lipid market in 2021. Lipids and polymers are considered fundamental excipients in pharmaceutical technology for the production of most dosage forms, regardless of delivery mode. They provide a variety of functions, including support vehicles, stabilizers, solubilizers, permeation enhancers, and transfection agents.



Source Outlook



Based on Source, the market is segmented into Plant-based and Animal-based. Plant-based lipids are anti-inflammatory, preventing artery hardening, relieving muscular pain, and improving the physical conditions of the brain, cardiac, and other body parts that have become inflamed, bloated, hot, and painful as a result of a reaction or infection. As a result, the plant-based category is likely to make a substantial contribution to the market



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific acquired the largest revenue share in the lipid market in 2021. China and India are making a favorable impact on the market. This is due to the rising demand for nutraceutical products and the region’s growing pharmaceutical industry. The market is also being driven by a growing population, quickly changing lifestyles, business-friendly government policies, and big company investments. Due to the growing need for lipids in the nutraceutical sector, India is likely to have a high demand for lipid in the upcoming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Clover Corporation Limited, Croda International PLC, FMC Corporation, Cargill Corporation, and Nordic Naturals, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Lipid Market



Nov-2021: Archer Daniels Midland acquired Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, a Kennesaw, Georgia-based global provider of dietary supplements using probiotic, prebiotic, and enzyme technology. The acquisition helped ADM solidify its innovation leadership in dietary supplements and functional foods, and assist it in serving customers around the globe.



Jul-2020: Croda International completed the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, a biotechnology company. The acquisition integrated Avanti’s expertise in lipid-based drug delivery solutions through its research products and pharmaceutical services with Croda’s range of life science products and cGMP manufacturing capacities to increase their respective range of products and services for biotechnology businesses, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies globally.



May-2020: DSM released DHA SF55-O200DS, high-quality oil for maternal and early life nutrition solutions. This product was the only 550 mg/g natural triglyceride DHA developed for use in maternal nutrition and was designed for women who are planning to conceive, are pregnant, breastfeeding, or non-breastfeeding post-natal mothers.



Apr-2020: DSM launched DHASCO-B and ARASCO powders, two new high-quality lipid powders for infant nutrition. The two powders contain a minimum of 110 mg/g of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) or ARA (arachidonic acid) respectively. These powders were designed to aid optimal growth and development during early life, and allow producers to meet the recent expert recommendation for adding both DHA and ARA to infant and follow-on formula.



Dec-2019: BASF released Hepacor, an omega-3 fatty acid product. The product was launched in Switzerland, BASF’s first market in continental Europe, to help patients manage Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). The release of Hepacor in Switzerland marks a major milestone in BASF’s plans to commercialize a targeted solution for NAFLD management worldwide.



Jun-2018: BASF entered into an agreement with Xerion, an Australian-based specialty pharmaceutical company. As per the agreement, BASF’s human nutrition brand, Newtrition, received exclusive distribution rights to market PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, Xerion’s proprietary dried blood spot technology.



Apr-2018: Archer Daniels Midland Company released Versity, a new alternative protein source for pets. The product was released through a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company called ADM Animal Nutrition. Versity has an amino acid profile similar to an egg, but at a more affordable price, making it a perfect complementary or replacement protein source for dogs and cats.



