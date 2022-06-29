WILMINGTON, Del., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirement planning and wealth management leader Veery Capital participated in Stanley's Tavern Golf Classic on Monday, May 16, 2022. It was the firm's fifth year participating in the event, which was held at the Wilmington Country Club. Veery Capital's participation was in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, for which $2 million was raised through the golf outing's charitable initiative.

Since 1988, more than 1.861 million dollars has been raised for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware through Stanley's Tavern Golf Classic. The event consists of an afternoon of golf, followed by the Classic Cocktail Celebration.

This year, the Veery Capital team had the opportunity to meet the 2022 Boys & Girls Club of DE Youth of the Year of DE winner, Orlando Rider. The team was honored to be a part of such a great cause and looks forward to future participation in the event in the years to come.

"The Stanley's Golf Classic is in its 34th year and continues to be a huge success, raising 219,000 dollars this year. We are grateful for the support from Veery Capital and all our sponsors," said Robin Roberts, Chief of Staff at Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

"The funds raised from this event benefit the 3,000 plus kids who attend The Boys & Girls Clubs in Wilmington, New Castle and Claymont. Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware cannot realize its vision of building great futures for our kids without the support of donors like Veery Capital. We are truly humbled and grateful for the support."

Veery Capital also used the day to introduce their clients to the powerful impact that The Boys & Girls Clubs makes on the community and to enjoy a day on the golf course. Veery Capital client, Rich Soper, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you Veery Capital and Wilmington Country Club for a great day playing an outstanding course for a necessary and worthy cause. The hospitality and camaraderie made it a memorable event."

Offering both institutional services and individual client services, Veery Capital has emerged as a leader in the retirement and financial wellness space since its founding in 2012. Led by a team of industry experts with a vast knowledge base of wAfinance, investments, and retirement planning, Veery Capital prioritizes the development of genuine connections between its advisors and clients in order to build a foundation of trust. With this foundation in place, the team is able to ensure that each client feels confident with their respective plan as they strive to meet their individual financial goals.

To learn more about Veery Capital and the team's participation in Stanley's Tavern Golf Classic, please visit https://veerycapital.com.

