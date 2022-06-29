Trackforce Valiant Acquires TrackTik Software, Creates the World's Largest Security Workforce Management Company

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trackforce Valiant, a leading provider of security workforce management solutions, today announced the acquisition of TrackTik Software, one of the most innovative and fastest growing cloud-based security workforce management providers. The combination of these two companies has created a new dominant market leader in providing visibility and control for the physical security workforce.

"We are very excited to welcome TrackTik into the Trackforce Valiant family," said Trevor Campion, CEO of Trackforce Valiant. "Now more than ever, we believe in the importance of providing the right security solutions for companies of all sizes and business needs. The addition of TrackTik enables us to provide a wide range of technology options that are purpose-built for the unique needs of physical security operations."

TrackTik was founded in 2013 with the mission of providing a complete set of tools through easy-to-use software and taking the fear out of technology in order to put it to work for security workforce management. From their origins in Montreal, Canada, TrackTik provides solutions to over 35 countries across 6 continents and has been steadily innovating the way companies leverage workforce technology for security operations. The platform provides a full suite of applications, combining the needs of back-office administration to front line security operations.

As a result of this new venture, physical security companies now can leverage the combined best-practices of two leading security workforce management providers, providing multiple options for how they can manage security operations. Additionally, the combined technology teams of Trackforce Valiant and TrackTik Software will enable the company to further innovate and enhance their solutions further than any other software provider in the industry.

"The physical security market continues to grow, and with that so does the need for solutions that can grow with them," said Simon Ferragne, CEO of TrackTik. "This acquisition positions us as the dominant leader for security workforce technology, and we are thrilled to work together to continue our mission to build innovative, leading-edge solutions for our customers."

Both companies will continue to maintain operations in service of their customers and partners, with Trevor Campion overseeing the combined organization as CEO, and Simon Ferragne, TrackTik's CEO, entering the role of CTO. Simon Ferragne and TrackTik's investors, CDPQ Investissements, Georgian, Klass Capital, Inovia Capital, Intercap, and Schauer Ventures have reinvested a portion of their proceeds in the newly combined entity to help foster continued growth in the company. TrackTik will continue to operate and maintain its presence in Quebec as one of Canada's top small and medium employers. Trackforce Valiant and TrackTik will collaborate on developing and innovating security solutions that include Time and Labor Management, Guard Touring, Incident Management, Dispatch and Mobile Patrol, as well as Billing and Payroll management.

About Trackforce Valiant:

Trackforce Valiant is a leader in complete security workforce management solutions. More than 300,000 professionals at over 30,000 customer sites in 45 countries use Trackforce Valiant every day to ensure the delivery of reliable security services, improve operational efficiency and optimally manage their human capital. For nearly 30 years, Trackforce Valiant has provided fully integrated security solutions to its partners and customers. Thanks to its security expertise and state-of-the-art information systems technology, Trackforce Valiant proudly offers the most effective solutions available on the market. Clients include the world's leading security guard service providers, as well as major airports, universities, and corporations across the globe. Additional information is available at https://www.trackforcevaliant.com.

About TrackTik

Founded in 2013, TrackTik is a privately-owned, VC-backed Canadian scale-up of 200 + employees providing a cloud-based workforce management solution in the physical security industry. Headquartered in Montreal, with offices in the UK and a presence in various provinces in Canada and the Netherlands, TrackTik serves 780 customers in more than 35 countries. TrackTik quickly established itself as a market leader with the mission to seamlessly connect humans, workflows, and systems to deliver a better way of working to the physical security workforce. TrackTik's integrated suite of automated tools fluidly connects frontline operations and back-office management allowing managers to follow the progression of field workers, reduce manual tasks, lower cost, glean actionable insights from data to demonstrate value, promote operational efficiency and boost productivity, job satisfaction, and retention. Additional information is available at https://www.tracktik.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Fortress Strategic Communications

Evan Bloom, CEO

Tel: + 1 315-744-4912

Email: evan@fortresscomms.com

Web: www.fortresscomms.com

