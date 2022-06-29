Evli Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to establish a new Share-Based Incentive Plan

English Finnish

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 29, 2022 AT 5:00 p.m. (EET/EEST)

The Board of Directors of Evli Plc has decided to establish a new share-based incentive plan for selected key employees of the group. The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the company’s owners and key employees in order to increase the company’s value in the long term, and to commit key employees to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest, and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on earning Evli Plc’s shares.



The plan consists of three one-year performance periods commencing on June 1, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and ending on May 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In the plan, the target group has the opportunity to earn Evli Plc’s series B shares based on performance. The Board of Directors decides on the performance criteria and the performance targets at the beginning of the performance period. Potential rewards from the plan will be deferred and paid to participants approximately three years after the end of the performance period, in compliance with the legislation governing the financial sector. Payment of the rewards is followed by a one-year retention period, during which the awarded shares cannot be transferred by the key employee.

The potential rewards are based on the performance of the mutual funds and asset management, active investor communication, sales support and promoting responsibility factors. The value of the rewards to be paid corresponds to a maximum total of 78,000 series B shares of Evli Plc, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. Six key employees belong to the target group.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Evli Plc’s series B shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.





Additional information:

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 553 3000, maunu.lehtimaki@evli.com





Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland’s best expertise in responsible investment.**

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 15.8 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.



