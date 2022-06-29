Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Regent Oaks at Freehold

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regent Oaks at Freehold, a 55+ community offering brand-new single-family homes and future onsite amenities in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center and tour two professionally decorated model homes, the Lauriston and the Aldin, located at 3390 Route 9 South in Freehold.

Regent Oaks at Freehold is a premier community for active adults offering one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the upper $600,000s. Homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, flexible living spaces perfect for home offices, 2-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Buyers can choose from stunning designer-curated selections onsite.

Homeowners of Regent Oaks at Freehold will enjoy resort-style amenities, low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient central Monmouth County location just 10 miles from downtown Freehold. Future onsite amenities include a 3,800-square-foot state-of-the-art community clubhouse, outdoor pool, outdoor terrace with seating, and bocce courts.

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we’re known for,” said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “With our brand-new home designs and resort-style amenities, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury active-adult living in the most desirable locations.”

The professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes at Regent Oaks at Freehold were designed by the award-winning team from Possibilities by Design, and are now open daily for tours.

For more information on Regent Oaks at Freehold, call (732) 285-9588 or visit RegentOaksAtFreehold.com

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

