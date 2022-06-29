The Global Lawn Mowers Market size is expected to reach $43.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lawn Mowers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289264/?utm_source=GNW

The blades may be operated by manual force, or the machine may include a plug-in electric motor or battery-powered. A tiny internal combustion engine is the most popular self-contained power source for lawn mowers. Smaller mowers are frequently without propulsion, needing human power to move across a surface. Walk-behind mowers are self-propelled, requiring only a human to walk behind and direct them. Larger lawn mowers are either self-propelled walk-behind models or ride-on mowers, which allow the user to ride on the mower and steer it. A robotic lawn mower is designed to run totally on its own or, less typically, with the assistance of a human operator via remote control.



Lawn mower blades come in two different designs. Rotary mowers have a single blade that rotates around a single vertical axis, whereas cylinder or reel mowers have a cutting bar and multiple blade assembly that rotates around a single horizontal axis. Additionally, in some mowers, the cutting bar is the only blade, and the rotating assembly comprises flat metal pieces, which force the blades of the sharp cutting bar against the grass.



There are various different sorts of mowers, each with its own scale and purpose. Non-powered push mowers, the smallest form, are ideal for small residential gardens and lawns. For larger residential lawns, electric or piston engine-powered push mowers are employed. Although commercial riding lawn mowers can be stand-on types and bear little resemblance to residential lawn tractors, they are designed to mow massive areas at high speed in the shortest time possible, riding mowers are bigger than push mowers and are suitable for large lawns. The largest multi-blade mowers are installed on tractors and are meant for huge areas of grass, such as municipal parks and golf courses, however, they are not well suited to complicated terrain.



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major downfall to the global economy. Various businesses all over the world were devastated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, in order to regulate the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection, governments all over the world were compelled to enforce lockdown in their countries. As a result of this lockdown scenario, several manufacturing units and companies went under a temporary closure. Due to this, there was a shortage of various goods and services across the world. Further, due to the stringent travel restrictions introduced by worldwide governments, the global supply chain was also majorly disrupted. It resulted in a shortage of various intermediate goods, due to which, the production of several final goods was hauled. It led the world to a significant demand-supply gap.



Rising demand for lawn mowers from the residential application



The increase of residential areas with lawns has been ascribed to growing urbanization throughout regions, boosting demand for mechanical lawn mowers to maintain lawns across vicinities. According to the United Nations’ Assessment of World Urbanization Prospects, by 2050, 68% of the world’s population would live in cities, up from 55% in 2018. This urbanization necessitates the creation of smart cities and green spaces, as well as the construction of new structures and the maintenance of public parks and green spaces. A huge section of the world’s population now enjoys greater economic wealth as a result of the robust economic expansion seen in the last 25 years.



The growing integration of advanced technologies in lawn mowers



AI in robotic systems and other emerging technologies would help automate lawn mowing systems and improve cutting efficiency. Some robotic mowers feature apps that allow users to change settings, schedule mowing hours and frequency, and control the mower manually with a digital joystick. Modern robotic lawn mowers can use technologies like inbuilt GPS to autonomously mow around impediments or even go to rest when it starts to rain. The majority of robotic mowers take a random approach, bouncing around on the grass until it hits the boundary wire that defines the working area. Then it reverses direction and hits the wire once more. Depending on the size of the grass, this could take a long time.



Rising number of environmental concerns



Despite of numerous benefits of lawn mower machines, there are also a number of disadvantages that should be considered. One of the major drawbacks of lawn mowers is that these machines emit a considerable amount of pollutants, which is raising major environmental concerns. Governments across several countries are imposing various stringent regulations on the utilization of such devices. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, a novel gas-powered lawn mower creates the same amount of pollution as 11 new cars driven for an hour. This demonstrates that lawn mowers are harmful to the environment. Fuel combustion performance is inefficient in older two-stroke engines, with around 30% of the fuel failing to execute combustion.



Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial/Government. In 2021, the commercial segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the lawn mowers market. The rising growth of the segment is attributed to the constantly developing industrial sector across the world. Various companies are aimed at enhancing the appearance of their facilities by planting gardens and lawns in order to gain the traction of their clients. This factor would stimulate the growth of the commercial segment in the coming years.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Electric, Robotic, Petrol, Manual, and Others. In 2021, the electric segment acquired the largest revenue share of the lawn mowers market. This growth can be attributed to the lawnmowers’ ease of use along with the high torque-to-weight ratio, which allows them to cut tall grass. In addition, advancements in these battery-powered engines have boosted the longevity and effectiveness of these mowers, making them a popular choice among consumers. Furthermore, the battery life of electric lawn mowers has been improved in recent years, which allows these devices to keep running for an extended period of time, increasing consumer demand. This factor is propelling the growth of the lawn mowers market.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a significant revenue share of the lawn mowers market. The rising growth of the regional market is attributed to the rapid adoption of technology across the region. Moreover, many international companies have recently entered the region with innovative technology-driven robotic as well as walk-behind lawn mowers. In emerging economies, growth in disposable income along with people’s interest in gardening activities has opened up new paths and created various chances for lawn mower producers. Due to the increasing automation and efficiency sought in lawn mowing operations, robotic lawn mowers are expected to develop in Asia Oceania.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Toro Company, MTD Products, Inc., Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd., Fiskars Brands, Inc., Husqvarna Group, AriensCo, Hitachi, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.



Jan-2022: The Toro Company took over Intimidator Group, a privately-held company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Intimidator Group’s Spartan Mowers into its portfolio to strengthen its position across the market.



May-2021: AriensCo. Acquired AS-Motor, a Germany-based company. With this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate AS-Motor’s capabilities into its portfolio in order to meet the rising customer demands by leveraging combined European sales and marketing infrastructure.



Sep-2019: The Toro Company partnered with Tractor Supply, an American retail chain of stores. Under this partnership, Tractor Supply would become an exclusive partner of the Toro Company in the ranch and farm channel for select models of Toro zero-turn mowers, portable power equipment, and walk mowers.



Aug-2019: Honda Power Equipment rolled out the HRN Series of residential lawn mowers. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer the capabilities of a robust new Honda GCV170 engine along with added features with the ability to optimize grass cutting while also simplifying operation and maintenance.



Jul-2019: Honda released HRG466XB and HRG416XB, the two latest models on its IZY platform. With this launch, the company aimed to offer seamless performance in rough conditions. Moreover, the new HRG416XB comprises 4.5Nm torque while HRG466XB has 6Nm of torque. Both models feature brushless motor designs to optimize efficiency.



Feb-2019: Husqvarna introduced Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD, an AI-enabled robotic mower. The new product is developed to control rough terrain as well as slopes with an incline of up to 70%. Moreover, the new product would also support Google Home and Amazon Alexa, etc.



Oct-2018: Honda Power Equipment launched the HRX Series of lawn mowers, The new products comprise a robust GCV200 engine that offers 10% more power as well as torque in comparison to the GCV190.



