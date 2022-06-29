ePharmacy Market Size to Worth Around US$ 256 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapidly growing geriatric population, rising penetration of e-commerce, rising prevalence of diseases, and rapidly growing adoption of the digital technologies across the globe are the most prominent factors that are driving the growth of the global ePharmacy market. According the International Telecommunications Union, the around 64% of the global population were using internet in 2021 and most of them operated through their smartphones. The rising government spending on the development of digital infrastructure and boost the digital businesses have led to the market growth significantly. Moreover, the global geriatric population is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, as per the United Nations.



Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1793

The significantly rising adoption of the smartphones, e-commerce, and internet among the population owing to the ease and conveniences of shopping the desired products and brands from the comfort of their home is driving the growth of the global ePharmacy market. The growing popularity of the e-commerce channels among the Gen Z and the millennials are expected to boost the adoption of the ePharmacy in the upcoming future. The ePharmacy platforms offers a huge variety of pharmaceutical products, huge discounts and cashbacks, quick and free home deliveries, easy replace and refund options, and easy payment options.

Report Highlights

Based on product, the over-the-counter (OTC) products segment dominated the market with over 70% of the market share in 2021. The increased consumer awareness regarding the commonly and frequently prevailing diseases and primary medication has led to the growth of this segment. The increasing demands for the primary medications in the developing economies are expected to foster the growth of this segment in the forthcoming years.

North America was the leading ePharmacy market with a market share of 41% in 2021.

North America ePharmacy market was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2021.

Europe region accounted 19% revenue share in 2021.

Asia Pacific region garnered market share of around 25% in 2021.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1793

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Reliance Retail announced the acquisition of 60% of the stake in Netmeds for US$ 83 million. This strategy aimed at offering healthcare products it its customers at affordable prices.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 59.93 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 256 Billion CAGR 17.51% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players The Kroger Co., DocMorris, Walgreen Co., Rowlands Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Inc., Optum Rx, Inc., Walmart, Inc., CVS Health, Express Scripts Holding Company, Netmeds

Regional Snapshot

North America has a positive attitude towards the innovative and technologically advanced products and services, which has led to the significant growth of the ePharmacy market in the past few years. Nearly 80% of the US population is connected to the ePharmacy platforms. The significant shift towards the direct-to-patient model has driven the market growth. The presence of well-established transportation and digital infrastructure in the regions has led to the rapid adoption of the e-commerce channels among the consumers. The increasing online sales, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of diseases, and rising penetration of telehealth platforms are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the ePharmacy market. More than half of the population is US is suffering from chronic diseases and it is also expected that the geriatric population will constitute 24% of the US population by 2060. The ease and conveniences of buying medicines from ePharmacy will contribute significantly towards the market growth in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The presence of huge population in the region, growing geriatric population, and rising prevalence of diseases are boosting the demand for drugs across Asia Pacific region. The rising technological advances, rising government initiatives to boost the adoption of digital technologies, growing popularity of e-commerce, and rising penetration of the ePharmacies are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific ePharmacy market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The higher efficiency of the online pharmacies in providing low cost medical products

The rapidly growing patient population across the globe is boosting the demand for the medicines. The ePharmacies allows the chronically ill and elderly people to conveniently order and receive the drugs without depending on any third person. The ePharmacies specializes in the procurement and supply of medicine at low costs. The rising penetration of internet and growing digital literacy among the population is expected to drive the demand for the ePharmacies across the globe in the forthcoming future.

Restraint

Stringent regulations on online sales of prescription drugs

The online sales of the prescriptions drugs in the developed markets like North America and Europe are highly regulated by the government. The market players face a challenge to comply strictly with the various regulations and rules. Moreover, there are several countries that do not legalize the sales of the prescription drugs through online channels. These factors may hamper the growth of the ePharmacy market.

Opportunity

Rising penetration of internet

The market has witnessed an increasing number of market players across the globe. The rising advances in the IT and telecommunications infrastructure has led to the increased penetration and adoption of internet among the global population. According to the International Telecommunications Union, a rise of around 17% has been noticed in the number of internet users from 2019 to 2021. Around 64% of the global population had access to the internet in 2021 and majority of them operated through their smartphones. The rising penetration of internet is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market players in the undeveloped and developing markets.

Related Reports

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market - The global market size was accounted at US$ 1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit around US$ 4.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.79% from 2022 to 2030.

- The global market size was accounted at US$ 1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit around US$ 4.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.79% from 2022 to 2030. Nanomedicine Market - The global market size was accounted at US$ 377.37 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 964.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11%.

- The global market size was accounted at US$ 377.37 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 964.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11%. Nanotechnology Market - The global market was valued at US$ 85.39 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 288.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.5%.





Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Challenge

Risk of counterfeit drugs through online pharmacies

The e-commerce platforms are vulnerable to the counterfeit products especially in the developing and underdeveloped economies. The presence of various counterfeit drug providers in the market may hamper the growth of the market and countering these illegal drug suppliers are the major challenge for the ePharmacy providers.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Products

Prescription Medicine

By Type

Analgesics

Skin Care

Dental

Cold and Flu

Vitamins & Minerals

Weight Loss

Other





By Drug Type

Foam Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

CHG Adhesive Dressings

Alginate Dressing

Surgical Tapes

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Barrier Tapes

Tissue Sealants

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Drapes

Others

By Operating Platform

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Ostomy Care

Others

By Platform

Mobile Users

Desktop Users

By Payment Method

Cash on Delivery

Online Payment

By Business Model

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1793

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R