CN Ranked as one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

English French

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourteenth consecutive year, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has earned a place on the Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens list.



“We are pleased to have made the top 50 Best Corporate Citizens list. CN believes in Delivering Responsibly. This means moving our customers’ goods safely and efficiently, ensuring we deliver in an environmentally responsible manner; attracting, developing, and retaining top diverse talent; helping to make the communities we serve safer and stronger; and adhering to the highest ethical standards. This is the way we approach our job.”

Tracy Robinson, president and chief executive officer of CN.



To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 332 large Canadian organizations against Canadian and global industry peers. Corporate Knights assessed companies’ performance using 24 quantitative key performance indicators (KPIs) related to resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue, clean investment and supplier performance. For more information about the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the full rankings, visit https://www.corporateknights.com/rankings/best-50-rankings/2022-best-50-rankings

CN has committed to reducing emissions and improving its carbon intensity by 43% by 2030 based on 2019 levels, consistent with stabilizing global temperatures. CN has also formally committed to a 2050 net-zero target for carbon emissions by joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the United Nations’ Race To Zero campaigns, as announced in November 2021. As part of its sustainability strategy to reduce freight transportation emissions through innovation, CN plans to continue to lead the sector by deploying low and no-carbon technologies. The Company has recently announced the purchase of Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric freight locomotive, the first 100% battery heavy-haul locomotive in support of its ambitious long-term goals.

For more information on CN’s commitment to a sustainable future, please visit the 2020 Delivering Responsibly Sustainability Report.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. To read the press release, please visit https://www.corporateknights.com/us/press-releases/.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts: