Global Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach $34.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diagnostic Imaging estimated at US$24.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X-ray Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mri segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Diagnostic Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Ultrasound Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798349/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Diagnostic Imaging - A Prelude
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Set for a Strong Growth
Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets for Diagnostic Imaging
Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in
Developing Regions
Key Players
Diagnostic Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Segment Analysis
MRI Dominates the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market
Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries:
(Per Million Population) for the Year 2019
Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular,
Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others
Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)
Ultrasound
Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point-
of Care Systems
X-Ray
Nuclear Medicine
SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market
Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by
Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for
PET and SPECT
PET
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated
Diseases Catalyze Growth
Rapidly Aging Population Spurs Demand for Diagnostic Imaging:
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for
Medical Imaging
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of
Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for
Diagnostic Imaging
Rising Healthcare Expenditure Impels Global Market
Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth
Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
Technological Innovations Drive the Global Diagnostic Imaging
Market
Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
PET-CT: The Most Successful Fusion Imaging Technique
SPECT-CT
PET/MRI Continues to Makes Inroads
Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives
Market Growth
CT Imaging Gains Popularity
CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging
Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging
