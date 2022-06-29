Vaginal Specula Market Revenue to Cross $ 1,180.4 million by 2028 to Grow at a CAGR 3.6% - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Vaginal Specula Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Type, Procedure, End User, and Geography," the rise in the incidence of cervical cancer and an increasing number of diagnostics services for women’s health are driving the vaginal specula market.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 955.66 million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1,180.41 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 196 No. Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Type, Procedure, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Vaginal Specula Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cooper Companies, Inc.; Baxter International Inc; BD; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Teleflex Incorporated; Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation; Steris plc.; Robinson healthcare; Dynarex Corporation; and OBP Medical Corporation are the key companies operating in the vaginal specula market.

In December 2021, Baxter announced the acquisition of Hillrom, one of the leading manufacturers of vaginal specula. This acquisition unlocked the next phase of the company's transformation for greater impact on patients, employees, clinicians, and shareholders worldwide.



In December 2021, CooperCompanies acquired Generate Life Sciences, a leading donor egg and sperm provider for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services, and newborn stem cell storage (cord blood and cord tissue), for ~$1.6 billion. This acquisition will help CooperCompanies to strengthen its sales further.

In March 2021, Vernacare acquired Robinson Healthcare, the owner of the UK’s market-leading, single-use surgical instrument brand - Instrapac. The acquisition continues Vernacare’s buy and build strategy and increases the Group’s turnover to £120 million annually.

In March 20221, CooperSurgical announced the acquisition of Safe Obstetric Systems, the inventors of the patented single-use product—the Fetal Pillow. CooperSurgical's range of labor and delivery products will be expanded to better serve healthcare practitioners and their patients as a result of the purchase, which builds on over 30 years of experience in women's healthcare.

In February 2021, CooperSurgical announced the acquisition of AEGEA Medical and its FDA-approved Mara Water Vapor Ablation System from California-based AEGEA Medical. CooperSurgical's increasing range of medical products focused on the clinic & practice-based women's health, which is complemented by the acquisition and builds on over 30 years of experience in women's healthcare.

Vaginal Specula Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic hugely impacted Asia Pacific countries as it tested the resilience of economies and placed immense pressure on health workers. A socio-economic analysis of the impact of the pandemic by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) helped governments overhaul policies and invest in public health, economic stimulus, and social safety. These measures helped countries recover faster from the adversities caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Governments ensured an uninterrupted availability of life-supporting medical equipment, including X-ray machines, infrared thermometers, infusion pumps, protective suits, gloves, hand sanitizers, and digital tools. The UNDP shifted its focus on long-term socio-economic goals that involve rebuilding a resilient and green future. Through these goals, the governments focus on helping countries manage complexities and uncertainties in four vital areas—governance, social protection, the green economy, and digital disruption. Furthermore, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and other countries encouraged digital innovations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has broadly affected several economies such as Japan, India, Australia, China, and South Korea. The supply chain disturbances and the tremendous demand for efficient treatments for COVID-19 have put the healthcare research industry in a crucial situation in Asia Pacific. Various control measures have been taken to control the spread of COVID-19.

The implementation of various preventive measures such as deliberately increasing the physical space to avoid spreading illness and mandating the use of masks in workplaces was aimed to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, these restrictions resulted in the cancellation of several gynecologists’ appointments due to the exorbitant rise in COVID-19 cases in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China. Moreover, patients with cervical cancer were categorized into different priorities, and only high-priority level patients were treated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, potentially unstable patients due to surgical effects, patients with symptomatic persistent severe bleeding from pelvic/vaginal ulcerated tumor, and patients with anuria & symptoms of Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of cervical cancer were only being treated as they were considered high priorities. However, many other patients had appointments for gynecologic issues with low and medium-level priority, such as follow-ups and regular treatment, which were postponed, which readily affected the vaginal specula market.

Vaginal Specula Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the vaginal specula market is bifurcated into vaginal speculum with smoke evacuator and vaginal speculum without smoke evacuator. The vaginal speculum without smoke evacuator segment hold the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the vaginal speculum with the smoke evacuator segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on type, the vaginal specula market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. Based on procedure, the market is segmented into electrosurgical colposcopy, endometrial biopsy, general examination, and others. Based on end user, the vaginal specula market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

