Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Register CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2027, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensive applications of oligonucleotides in biotechnology, molecular biology, and research studies to lead to handsome revenue of oligonucleotide synthesis market at the end of the forecast period. Expanding use of oligonucleotides in clinical and diagnostics spaces to boost prospects of oligonucleotide synthesis market.



Need to substitute natural oligonucleotides that are extensively used for the selection and determination of DNA sequences, gene construction, and site-directed mutagenesis has led to crucial technological advancements in synthetic chemistry. Selective inhibiting of gene expression for in vitro studies for diagnostics, ability to interact with proteins to create opportunity for therapeutics, and research studies are some key functional areas of natural oligonucleotides that need to be substituted with synthetic ones.

Advanced processes for synthesis of oligonucleotides provides longer oligos with improved sequence strength and higher purity that can be used in a number of molecular biology applications. This provides impetus to oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Consistent efforts of various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies toward developing newer and advanced methods in synthetic chemistry to open largest opportunity in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. For instance, Integrated DNA Technologies pioneered methods to synthesize oligonucleotides with base lengths up to 200 used with mass spectrometry for the manufacture of mini-genes.

Vast applications in research as well as in diagnostics and therapeutics substantiates immense market demand for oligonucleotide synthesis. Synthesized oligonucleotides are also available as customized oligos that are prepared as per need. Broadly, the two commercially available synthesized oligonucleotides are: DNA oligonucleotides and RNA oligonucleotides.

Request Brochure of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11804

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Key Findings of the Report

Synthesized oligonucleotides product type led among other key market segments of oligonucleotide synthesis in 2018 and is anticipated to continue to stay ahead during the forecast period

Research application segment held the leading share of oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2018. Factors such as focus on R&D along with advances in techniques such as polymerase chain reaction and next generation sequencing fuel growth of research segment. Nonetheless, therapeutics application segment is anticipated to emerge significant on the back of rising applications in therapeutics and growing R&D in RNAi therapeutic drugs.

North America accounted for major share of oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2018. Substantial number of ongoing or recently completed clinical trials in the oligonucleotide segment in the U.S. create opportunities in oligonucleotide synthesis market of the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key region in the oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing focus on personalized medicine and expanding biotechnology and life science research activities in China, India, and Japan are fueling the growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market of the region.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=11804

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Growth Drivers

Slew of technological advancements in synthetic chemistry such as advances in development of organic molecules and advanced synthesis of oligonucleotides propels the oligonucleotide synthesis market

Key role of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to work on newer and advanced methods in synthetic chemistry underscores growth in oligonucleotide synthesis market

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11804

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis market are;

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

BioAutomation

Eurofins Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A

Gene Design Inc.

ATDBio Ltd

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11804

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented as follows;

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product Type

Reagents & Consumables

Equipment

Synthesized Oligos



DNA Oligonucleotides

RNA Oligonucleotides Others





Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application

Research Polymerase Chain Reaction Next Generation Sequencing Others



Therapeutics Antisense Oligonucleotides Nucleic Acid Aptamers





Diagnostic



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End User

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Research Inst.

Diagnostic Labs



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada





Europe



Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe





Asia pacific



China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

NGS Sample Preparation Market: The global NGS sample preparation market was valued at US$ 758.5 Mn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Cleanroom Consumables Market: The cleanroom consumables market is expected to reach US$ 18.7 Bn by 2031. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities for cleanroom masks, bouffant caps, and cleanroom wipes to broaden their revenue streams.

Life Science Reagents Market: The global life science reagents market is expected to reach more than US$ 100 Bn by the end of 2031 and the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market is expected to cross the value of US$ 8.1 Bn by the end of 2028 and to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market: The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market was valued at around US$ 415.20 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach around US$ 639.89 Mn by 2026.

PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market: the global PCR & real-time PCR molecular market was valued over US$ 4.1 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030 and to surpass US$ 6.5 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

Hearing Aids Market: The global hearing aids market is anticipated to reach US$ 15.6 Bn by the end of 2031 and to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Plasma Sterilizers Market: Rise in number of hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare organizations in developing countries is expected to propel the global plasma sterilizers market in the near future.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com