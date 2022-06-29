Switchgear Market to Register Highest CAGR of 6.9% through 2031 - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Switchgear sales are set to be valued at US$ 72.44 Bn in 2021 and is expected to have a stable long-term projection, according to latest insights from Future Market Insights (FMI). An ESOMAR-certified research and consulting firm. The report has forecast the global switchgear market to grow at nearly 6.9 % CAGR during 2021-2031.



The report offers analysis of growth trajectory exhibited by the market in 20+ high-growth countries. It offers detailed insights on into factors that will be driving growth over the coming decade.

The demand for switchgear was moderate in the 2020 however with it had to experience a brief period of lackluster growth on account of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Supply chain disruptions witnessed by end-use sectors such as T&D utilities, commercial, industrial and residential had restrained growth to an extent. However, considering the possibility of a stimulus in many countries, the long-term outlook on the market remains positive.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-282

As T&D utilities sector estimated to witness healthy growth rate in the forecast period. According to the report, T&D utilities are expected account for nearly 46% of switchgears sold in 2021. Besides this, the demand is expected to surge in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors enabling growth in the market.

Key Takeaways

After a period of negative growth, the market will show impressive improvement, registering above 6% y-o-y growth in 2021

The U.S. is expected to account for over 60% of sales in North America

After a period of negative growth, the U.K. will exhibit above 6% y-o-y growth in 2021, emerging as a strong market for switchgears

Expansion of the energy and utilities sector will enable growth in Germany and France

Government initiatives are expected to support growth in Japan and South Korea





“Increase in demand for advancement in the switchgear and advent of smart grid are expected to give impetus to switchgears. The use of the voltage fluctuator is very common in the heavy as well commercial sectors. It is used in the transmission and distribution of energy to consumer and for running machineries. The need of the energy is increasing day by day, which has been aiding the overall expansion of the switchgear market.” says FMI analyst.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-282

Switchgear market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during 2021-2031. However, as it is a matured market, companies are expected to concentrate on research and development activities and capitalize on opportunities especially in the field of T&D Utilities. Their key focus will however remain meeting requirements of consumers. Collaboration with local players and developing new technology in the form of smart grid and advanced switchgear are key strategies adopted by the market players.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, with key players accounting for approximately one fifth of the market share. These companies are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in the market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schniender Electric, Havells India Pvt. Ltd., Hyundai Electric and Energy System, Fuji Electric, Powell Industries, etc.

Switchgear Market By Category

By Component Type

Power Distributor Switch Breaker

Switch Disconnector

MCCB

HRC Fuse

Earth Switch

MCB

By Voltage Type

Low Voltage (less than 1kV)

Medium Voltage (1kV to 75kV)

High Voltage (75kV to 230kV)

Extra High Voltage (230kV to 500kV)

Ultra-High Voltage (above 500kV)





By Construction Type

Outdoor

Indoor

Others





By Insulation Type

Air Insulated Switchgear

Gas Insulated Switchgear

Oil Insulated Switchgear

Vacuum Insulated Switchgear

By End User

T&D Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/282

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

Request a Complete TOC of Report

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial Automation

Wedge Wire Screen Market Size: The global Wedge Wire Screen market garnered US$ 0.68 Billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4% to be valued at US$ 0.71 Billion in 2022.

Advanced Process Control Market Share: The advanced process control market is expected to advance with a steady CAGR of 9.31%, through the forecast period.

ESD Safe Matting Market Forecast: The global ESD safe matting market is expected to be valued at US$ 101.72 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 147.71 Million by 2032. A CAGR worth 3.8% is expected for the market during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Smart Waste Management Market Demand: Total sales in the global smart waste management market are anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2022, expanding at a 20% CAGR over the assessment period. Increasing development of smart cities across the globe is expected to complement the growth in the market, pushing the market size to nearly US$ 5 Bn by 2032.

Aviation Test Equipment Market Share: The global aviation test equipment market is anticipated to reach US$ 9.8 Billion and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032. The overall sales of aviation test equipment will total US$ 8.0 Billion in 2022.

Military Vehicles and Aircraft Simulations Market Forecast: The demand in the global military vehicles and aircraft simulations market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022. Growing at a CAGR of 7.1%, the market is expected to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2032.

Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Trends: The Vertical Turbine Pumps market accumulated a market value of US$ 25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to garner a market value of US$ 40.72 Billion in 2032 by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Binoculars and Mounting Solutions Market Analysis: The global binoculars and mounting solutions market is expected to reach US$ 8.6 Billion in 2022. It is estimated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.8% and surpass US$ 11.4 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Traction Motors Market Growth: Global sales of traction motors reached around 11.7 Billion in 2022. The overall demand is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing valuation of 30.0 Billion by 2032.

Screw Compressor Market Outlook: The global screw compressor market is projected to grow year-on-year by 3.0% in 2022, reaching a value of about US$ 14.8 Bn.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/switchgears-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs