Titan Medical Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced that the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") has notified the company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period, through December 26, 2022, to evidence compliance with the US$1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



If at any time before December 26, 2022, the bid price for the company's common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days (and generally not more than 20 consecutive business days, in Nasdaq’s discretion), it is expected that Nasdaq would provide formal notice that the company has regained compliance with the bid price requirement.

In the event the company does not evidence compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during the 180-day grace period, it is expected that Nasdaq would notify the company that its shares are subject to delisting. At such time, the company may appeal such determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), and it is expected that the company’s securities would continue to be listed and available to trade on Nasdaq at least pending the completion of the appeal process. There can be no assurance that any such appeal would be successful or that the company would be able to evidence compliance with the terms of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not impact the company's compliance or listing status on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with operations in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is focused on enhancing robotic assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos™ robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications.

Enos™ is a trademark of Titan Medical Inc.

For more information, visit www.titanmedicalinc.com and connect with the company on Twitter, @TitanMedical and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, which reflect the current expectations of management of the company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, references to: the company’s focus on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery; the company’s compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during the 180-day grace period; the company’s ability to maintain listing with The Nasdaq Capital Market; the Enos system providing a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements; and the company’s intention to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications with the Enos system. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Kristen Galfetti

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1-781-869-2553

investors@titanmedicalinc.com

###