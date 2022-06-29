New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deception Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798336/?utm_source=GNW

Global Deception Technology Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026



Deception technology is a new and upcoming cybersecurity platform that seeks to prevent damage from cybercriminals, who have already infiltrated a network. By creating decoys and traps that imitate legitimate technology assets across the infrastructure, deception technology strives to deviate cybercriminals` motives and programs aimed at stealing credentials and privileges. Notifications are sent to a centralized deception server, immediately after a trap is triggered, following which the affected decoy and the attack vectors employed by the cybercriminal are recorded. The approach is intended to create a false perception regarding the attack for the cyber criminal. In addition, the approach works for both automated and human attackers and offers same advantage of detecting insider, supplier or external threats. Deception technology relies on diversionary measures for redirecting the normal activity from organizational assets towards fake assets intended for defense. By creating a deceptive environment for the cyber criminal, the technology reduces the risk and improves the security. The concept of deception involves the use of honey pots and lures that are intended to attract cyber criminals. The strategy is to create a false sense of perception for cyber attackers that they have successfully invaded organizational network or infrastructure for accessing business-critical information or assets.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deception Technology estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $244.4 Million by 2026



The Deception Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$244.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 13.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



The global market is anticipated to exhibit incremental growth through the analysis period, owing to increasing frequency of cyber attacks and the pressing need for sophisticated technologies for efficiently dealing with security issues. The increasing dependence of organizations on emerging technologies such as IoT along with growing penetration of connected devices are creating several vulnerabilities that drive cyber criminals to target enterprise networks. While companies make consistent efforts to prevent evolving attacks, cyber criminals are using sophisticated tools and methods for finding new ways to ensure security breaches and reach business-critical assets. In addition, advanced cyber attacks recognize contextual environment as well as employ indictors within target systems for dynamically changing the attack strategy, which is relevant for both human and automated attacks. The issue requires organizations to implement deception technology for adjusting the contextual environment for better defense.



Organizations are increasingly incorporating deception technology to secure systems against cyber attacks such as malware. The approach tracks any intruder present in the organizational network, assisting administrators in analyzing and reporting the issue. The market growth is stimulated to rising incident of cyber attacks including zero day attacks, malwares, sophisticated persistent threats and distributed denial of service. These threats are driving governments and organizations to invest in deception technology to protect their networks and data centers. Global demand for the technology is also attributed to its numerous merits over traditional security tools that flag up anomalies, but are unable to properly define their risk potential and impact. Alerts generated by standard tools are required to be investigated by administrators, including those that are false alarms, which lead to unnecessary spending of resources. On the other hand, administrators sometimes miss out potential and real threats. Deception technology alters an attack`s asymmetry to help security teams in focusing on real threats. The technology plays an important role in thwarting attacks and curbing potential losses.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on virtual workforce and work-from-home (WFH) models is poised to flare up opportunities for deception software in the immediate term. With lockdowns and social distancing becoming the norm in several parts of the world, and with growing corporate emphasis on `stay home, stay safe` approach, the virtual workforce volume grew substantially during the past few months, while necessitating the enterprises to augment their cybersecurity platforms. The deception technology market is also gaining from government regulations, rising volumes of digital and online data, and increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Acalvio Technologies, Inc

Allure Security Technology, Inc

Attivo Networks, Inc

CounterCraft SL

CYBERTRAP Software GmbH

Cymmetria, Inc

Cysiv

Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Guardicore Ltd

Illusive Networks

Rapid7, Inc

Ridgeback Network Defense Inc

Sandvine

Smokescreen Technologies

Trapx Security

Varmour







COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Novel Opportunities

Emerge in the wake of Pandemic

Embedding Cybersecurity Into Digital Transformation Accelerated

by the COVID-19 Pandemic Will Become Paramount: Global Digital

Transformation Growth (In %)

An Introduction to Deception Technology

Deception Technology: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Analysis by Stack Type

Network Security: The Largest Deception Technology Stack Type

Data Security Emerges as Fastest Growing Stack Type

Application Security Continues to Gain Traction in Deception

Strategies

Endpoint Security Remains Highly Relevant

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Magnitude & Increasing Cost of Cybercrime:

Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Deception

Technology Market

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry

for the Years 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017

and 2018

Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure

Raises Importance of Cybersecurity

Rise of IoT & Widening Attack Surface Accelerate the Shift

Towards Deception Technology

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical

for the Years 2018 and 2022

Deception Technology Emerges as Perfect Security Paradigm for IoT

AI Steps In to Revolutionize Deception Technology Ecosystem

Robust Opportunities for Deception Software in Cloud Security

Landscape

Attacks on Cloud Hosting Provider by Incident Classes (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Average Frequency of Attacks for Brute

Force, Malware/Botnet, Web App Attack & Others

Surge in Remote Workforce & VPN Deployments Instigate Fresh

Wave of Opportunities

Established Role of BYOD to Give Impetus to Deception Software

Deployments

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Threat from Social Networking Sites Puts Focus on Deception

Technology

Amidst Growing Role of Cybersecurity Solutions in Energy

Sector, Deception Technology Eyes Novel Opportunities

Evolving Cyber Threats Continue to Create Hostile Environment

for Energy Enterprises & Utilities

Deception Technology Seeks Role in Healthcare Networks

Leading Healthcare Data Breaches by Affected Entities in the US

(2018)

Deception Technology for Retail and Financial Service Providers

Deception Technology Eyes Opportunities in Data Center Security

Landscape

Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality Amidst Impending Roll Out of

5G, Giving Impetus to Deception Tools

With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Deception Software

to Gain Relevance in Enterprise Systems with Outdated OS

Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks Augurs Well

Government Sector to Post Notable Growth: Increased Funding

Addressing Cybersecurity Breaches Support Deception Tools

Market

EXHIBIT : Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US

Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020



