Changes in Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Group structure as of 29 June 2022

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) is streamlining its Group structure. SAV-Rahoitus Oyj will be a joint venture of OmaSp in the future and will be consolidated into Oma Savings Bank Group using the equity method.

After 29 June 2022, Oma Savings Bank Group includes as the parent company Oma Savings Bank Plc and as a subsidiary the real estate company Lappeenrannan Säästökeskus.





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.